IAA, INC.

(IAA)
IAA : More Innovation on Tap for Remarketers in 2021

01/28/2021 | 10:26am EST
The latest on IAA's efforts to use industry-leading technology and innovation to help our remarketing partners succeed.

Welcome to 2021's first Client News-Remarketing Edition newsletter. This month I want to focus on the exciting ways IAA uses innovative technologies to merchandise a wide range of vehicles and equipment for our remarketing partners.

Talking Tech Trends at Remarketing Conference

At the National Remarketing Conference in December, IAA's own John Mathiowetz, Vice President, Commercial Sales, participated in a panel discussion titled Writing Remarketing's Next Chapter-Auction Technologies & Trends. John spelled out IAA's efforts to offer our remarketing sellers and buyers the digital tools they need for a more transparent, easier buying and selling experience. 'We're equipping them with industry-leading technology, including imaging, audio, video, and information-found in our Interact merchandising platform-that influences buyer behavior and ultimately influences the decision to sell.'

John noted that the global pandemic accelerated IAA's move to all-digital auctions. 'Our ability to be nimble and act quickly in the face of COVID-19 was critical to helping our remarketing customers in 2020,' he said.

Looking into 2021 and beyond, John noted that IAA will continue its communication efforts to make sure remarketing buyers and sellers domestically and internationally understand the merchandising technologies they have at their disposal.

Virtual Lane Adds Fusion Auto Sales; More to Come

Right on the heels of partnering with MarketConnect from AiM, IAA is adding inventory from Fusion Auto Sales to its Virtual Lane Auction. Virtual Lane already features inventory from Hyundai Capital, Kia Finance, Genesis Finance, and ARI Fleet, and spotlights vehicles from many commercial sellers. Virtual Lane's used inventory includes popular domestic and foreign brands all available via IAA Buy Now™, which allows buyers to immediately make a purchase at a set price. IAA is continually signing up more remarketing partners.

Merchandising Everything from Scooters to Cars to Farm Implements

Finally, we're always getting the word out on how IAA applies its innovative merchandising technology to sell a huge variety of vehicles and equipment from a wide range of customers to our dynamic global buyer base. See how we do that in a recent Client News.

Thank You, Remarketers!

Until next time, thank you for your business. Stay safe and healthy!

Steve Muscarello,
Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, IAA

View IAA's forward-looking statements

Disclaimer

IAA Inc. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 15:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
