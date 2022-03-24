IAA : New Digital Enhancements and Search Features Help You Stay Competitive

My Auction Center Enhancements

The new My Auction Center dashboard has launched, offering a streamlined experience to help you avoid missing vital info. In addition, sleek redesigns of the "To Be Paid" and "To Be Picked Up" sections provide a streamlined checkout experience. We've also created new badge icons, names, and descriptions to help you better navigate your vehicle recommendations.

Engine Size Filtering

You provided us with your feedback, and we listened with the addition earlier this month of an engine size search filter on IAAI.com and in the IAA Buyer App. Adding this new feature helps IAA and our valued buyers remain competitive. This filter is currently only available for cars and trucks, and we're excited to hear back from you to see how it has improved your experience.

Zero-Cost Financing with Kinetic Advantage

Enjoy a full week of free financing* when you apply for a floor plan with Kinetic Advantage. With simple floor plan solutions to help you maximize success and minimize worry, Kinetic is offering to waive all fees and interest for the first 7 days on vehicles purchased from IAA through April 15, 2022. This limited-time offer is valid only for new dealers who apply and are contracted with Kinetic Advantage.

Learn more about Kinetic Advantage

IAA Canada Rebrand

IAA's Canadian business unit, Impact Auto Auctions, officially rebranded under the global IAA brand in late February. This rebranding highlights our continuing commitment to investment, innovation and providing a world-class customer experience in Canada. With 14 facilities across Canada, customers can expect the same high level of service without any change to operations or organizational structure.

We listen to the feedback we receive from buyer surveys and use that information to improve products and services. Below are highlights from your most recent responses:

IAA Buyer Services remains committed to doing our best to resolve your issues in as little time as possible. After a large influx of calls in February, we know that buyers experienced slightly longer wait times to speak with a representative or resolve an issue. We want you to know that we're working to improve the experience and get you back to bidding as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience!

Overall buyer satisfaction with vehicle searches on our mobile app remains high.

Satisfaction with processing payments at our branches continues to increase, and our staff in the field appreciates your recognition of their hard work and positive attitudes.

Customers expressed satisfaction with the fair rates provided by IAA Transport™, and we're working to address some communication issues experienced with our drivers.