IAA : continues to support the National Kidney Foundation to help people with kidney disease

09/24/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

New York, NY -The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is proud to announce that IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, has renewed its sponsorship of the NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic, which to date has raised more than $100 million to promote kidney health and improve the lives of the 37 million Americans affected by kidney disease. 

NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic  events are held at some of the most prestigious courses across the country, providing corporations additional opportunities to partner with customers and colleagues while also supporting corporate social responsibility and a great cause.

'We're very pleased to welcome back IAA, Inc. as a three-year sponsor for the NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic and a long-time supporter of people with kidney disease,' said Kevin Longino, CEO, National Kidney Foundation and a kidney transplant patient. 'For 10 years, IAA, Inc. has shown its dedication to helping NKF advance the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of 37 million Americans affected by kidney disease and we are grateful for their continued support during these unusually challenging times,' added Longino.

'We are very proud to partner with and support NKF once again to help patients and families managing kidney disease,' said John Kett, Chief Executive Officer and President of IAA, Inc. 'Over the past ten years, we've raised over $2 million through the foundation's golf events to support the mission of NKF and its critical life-saving work,' added Kett. In addition to its sponsorship of the NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic, IAA, Inc. is a generous partner of NKF's Kidney Cars program, the oldest and most trusted charity car donation program in the country.

Successful since it was founded in 1987, the NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic  is The Premier Amateur Golf Event for Charity. Each year thousands of golfers from across the country participate in nearly 30 local events held at top venues, entertaining clients and playing for the chance to qualify in the National Finals held at the prestigious Pebble Beach January 14-17, 2021. Participating golfers raise $3.5 million annually to benefit the National Kidney Foundation and the 37 million Americans affected by kidney disease. The series showcases Konica Minolta as the National Title Sponsor and IAA, Inc as a National Corporate Partner.  National Promotional Partners include Greg Norman Collection, Global Golf Post, and Imperial Headwear.

For more information about the NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic, or to find an upcoming event near you, please visit  NKFKonicaMinoltaGolfClassic.com. All golf events will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as any state-specific guidelines. Please review NKF's 'Know Before You Go ' for additional information.

Disclaimer

IAA Inc. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 20:34:04 UTC
