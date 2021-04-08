IAA : 2020 IAA Industry Report Available Now

The 2020 IAA Industry Report is now available. It's full of interesting and useful insights on the U.S. and Canadian economies, the automotive industry, automotive salvage industry, and related areas, including whole crushed auto-body prices, metals, used-car prices, and much more.

This week I'm excited to provide our new 2020 IAA Industry Report, which confirms what we already knew: that we have all just experienced an historic and highly unusual year.

The full IAA-exclusive 20-page report includes interesting and useful data on the U.S. economy, the automotive and salvage industries, metals, used-car prices, a glimpse at the Canadian market, and much more.

The numbers tell a story of incredible volatility-the impacts of COVID-19-across markets, industries, sectors, economies, commodities and beyond. The report is full of insights, not only about the ups and downs of 2020, but likely future trends, as well.

We're also providing you with a new way to consume the report, in a more visual and interactive experience. But don't worry, if you're a traditionalist, we also have the report in a digital PDF as well.

Until next time, stay healthy. And thank you for your business!

Steve Muscarello,

Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, IAA

