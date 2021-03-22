IAA : CEO John Kett featured on Dragon Spears' Innovation and Digital Enterprise Podcast

John Kett, CEO and president was recently featured on Dragon Spears' Innovation and Digital Enterprise Podcast. Covering topics ranging from how he views leadership to how IAA is utilizing innovation and advanced technology tools to disrupt the industry. Dragon Spears' Innovation and Digital Enterprise Podcast provides insights and resources to executives and entrepreneurs focused on growth for themselves and the organizations they lead. Their podcasts include interviews with leaders from early-stage start-ups to billion-dollar enterprises who have boots on the ground experience to distill their lessons from their victories and their failures.