Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IAA, Inc.    IAA

IAA, INC.

(IAA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IAA : CEO John Kett featured on Dragon Spears' Innovation and Digital Enterprise Podcast

03/22/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

John Kett, CEO and president was recently featured on Dragon Spears' Innovation and Digital Enterprise Podcast. Covering topics ranging from how he views leadership to how IAA is utilizing innovation and advanced technology tools to disrupt the industry. Dragon Spears' Innovation and Digital Enterprise Podcast provides insights and resources to executives and entrepreneurs focused on growth for themselves and the organizations they lead. Their podcasts include interviews with leaders from early-stage start-ups to billion-dollar enterprises who have boots on the ground experience to distill their lessons from their victories and their failures.

Disclaimer

IAA Inc. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 18:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IAA, INC.
02:45pIAA  : CEO John Kett featured on Dragon Spears' Innovation and Digital Enterpris..
PU
03/19IAA  : Our Strategic Approach to Real Estate Pays Off in 2020
PU
03/18IAA  : Impact Auto Auctions Relocates St. John's Branch
BU
03/09IAA  : Celebrating 50 Issues
PU
03/04IAA  : DDI Delivers Title-Related Efficiencies, Cost Reduction
PU
03/04IAA  : Announces New Kansas City East Location
BU
03/02IAA  : Enhances Merchandising Capabilities in the UK with Engine Starts™ a..
BU
02/25IAA  : Flexibility Vital to Helping Our Remarketing Partners Succeed
PU
02/25IAA  : DDI Technology Announces Entry into Michigan Electronic Lien and Title Ma..
BU
02/23IAA  : Signs CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion™ Pledge
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 588 M - -
Net income 2021 260 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 800 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 403 M 7 403 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,80x
EV / Sales 2022 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 3 622
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart IAA, INC.
Duration : Period :
IAA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 70,17 $
Last Close Price 55,02 $
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John W. Kett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vance Cushman Johnston Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John P. Larson Chairman
Maju P. Abraham Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lynn Jolliffe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IAA, INC.-15.33%8 006
COPART, INC.-16.23%26 193
CARVANA CO.12.39%22 282
CARMAX, INC.41.05%21 837
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC--.--%2 380
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-18.00%2 128
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ