IAA : Easily Add or Edit License and Documents on IAAI.com

Document Update Enhancement

We've made it easier to add or edit your documents from your IAAI.com profile! If you need to edit your existing ID, update your business license or upload a file quickly, simply click on the Licenses and Documents tab to upload the necessary information. Take advantage of this self-service option and save time! Login to view these enhancements.

Profile - Licenses and Documents

Profile - Add Business License

AFC Floor Planning Promotion

Floor planning is an additional way to pay for vehicles. Financing vehicles has value even if your business has good cash flow, allowing you to use that cash in other areas of your business. AFC currently is offering a limited-time promotion for IAA buyers.

June 14 through Sunday, June 27, 2021, AFC is offering a $30 floor plan fee with promotional interest of 11% for up to 60 days. * All IAA purchases during the promotional period will floor for the discounted fee and interest for 60 days, or until the vehicle is paid off. Should the vehicle not be paid in full within the 60-day period, standard contract terms apply thereafter. Learn More about the promotion.

Fourth of July Schedule

IAA and ACE branches will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day. All Monday auctions are rescheduled to Tuesday, July 6. Vehicle Preview Days held on Monday have been rescheduled to Friday, July 2. The last day to pick up vehicle with ACE Perris will be Wednesday, July 7.

Learn more about our Fourth of July schedule

Auto Tow, an IAA Local Tow™ feature

IAA Local Tow delivers your purchased vehicle within 100 miles of a branch, saving you time and money. With Auto Tow, you can automatically arrange for a Local Tow to your preferred location following every purchase at no extra cost. Auto Tow saves you additional time from having to schedule a Local Tow.

To set up Auto Tow for your account, call (847) 496-9301. Learn more on Local Tow and Auto Tow,

We listen to the feedback we receive from buyer surveys and use that information to improve products and services. Below is a highlight from your most recent responses.

IAA Local Tow™

Local Tow continues to receive the most positive responses in our branch surveys. Your feedback ensures that the process is efficient, and our prices are competitive. Most importantly, we know Local Tow is a convenient option that is helping you save time.

Learn more about our Local Tow service and the benefits of automatically delivering your vehicle.

Additional sale lanes added to two branch locations.

IAA Fremont and IAA East Bay have increased the number of sales lanes offered. The Fremont location now has four lanes, and East Bay has three. Additional lanes provide more inventory and more purchasing options from which you can choose when searching for your next vehicle.

IAA Dream Rides moves to weekly auctions.

IAA Dream Rides, featuring luxury, classic, exotic and muscle car inventory is moved to weekly auctions! Auctions are held every Monday at 1 p.m. ET. For additional information, visit our Dream Rides page.

Meet Tony Williams, Channel Manager for Rebuilders

Tony works directly with our Rebuilders to help them grow and better utilize the tools IAA makes available to them. He recognizes that our buyers are the lifeblood of IAA, and he enjoys connecting with our Rebuilders to understand their journeys.

'No two Rebuilders are the same,' Tony said. 'I can honestly say that learning from them has allowed us to develop new services that make IAA their No. 1 choice for auctions.' If you are a rebuilder and have any questions for Tony, please reach out to him by fillling out this form, and he will answer your questions as soon as possible.

* 60 Days for $30 offer applies to select vehicles purchased at IAA anytime during the promotional period (June 14-27, 2021) and floor planned with AFC only on the date of purchase. Incentive offer applies to floorplan fee for the first 60 days on floorplan only. All other charges, contracted and non-contracted apply, including interest. Interest will accrue at AFC's promotional interest rate of 11% during the incentive period (60 days) in lieu of contract rates. AFC promotional interest rate may vary from your contracted rate. Unless paid off, vehicles floor planned under this promotion will roll into the AFC Dealer's standard AFC Floorplan line of credit after the 60th day in accordance with AFC's guidelines and pursuant to the AFC Dealer's contract terms. 'AFC' refers to Automotive Finance Corporation and AFC Cal, LLC in their respective jurisdictions. The AFC logo is a trademark of Automotive Finance Corporation, an Indiana corporation, licensed to its affiliate, AFC Cal, LLC, a California limited liability company. All California transactions are through AFC Cal, LLC. California loans will be made pursuant to California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation Lenders License. See an AFC representative for complete details.