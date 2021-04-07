Log in
IAA : Stay Alert with SMS text notifications

04/07/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
Enable SMS text notifications to receive alerts throughout the auction process. IAA Virtual Lane™ inventory is available 24/7 through IAA Buy Now™, and we're giving away $1,000 for IAA Local Tow™ deliveries to one lucky buyer.

SMS Text Notifications

Enabling SMS text notifications ensures you are updated throughout the auction process. You'll receive alerts about vehicles on your Watch List, your active bids, post-sale notifications for payment, vehicle pickup, and more. You also can reset your password via SMS. Learn how to verify your mobile phone number.

IAA Virtual Lane™ Inventory

IAA Virtual Lane™ offers over 750 domestic and foreign vehicles daily from popular sellers like Avis Budget Group, Hyundai Capital, Kia Finance, Fusion Auto Sales, and many more. Vehicles in this special inventory category are available for purchase at a set price 24/7 through IAA Buy Now™. Have a look at what IAA Virtual Lane™ has to offer.

IAA Local Tow™ $1,000 Giveaway

You still have until April 9 for a chance to win a $1,000 credit toward IAA Local Tow™ services! Complete a Local Tow delivery before the giveaway deadline, and you'll be automatically entered into the random drawing for the $1,000 prize. Be sure to read the official rules and requirements regarding entry. The winner will be announced on April 12.  

IAA Expands Global Market Alliance Network into Moldova

IAA has announced a new Market Alliance Partnership with CAROMOTO to assist buyers in Moldova with purchasing vehicles in the United States efficiently. CAROMOTO will operate the local IAA Auction Center in Moldova and offer support with bidding, payment, transportation and shipping. Read the full release for more information.

We listen to the feedback we receive from buyer surveys and use that information to improve products and services. Below is a highlight from your most recent responses. 

Digital Payment

We receive a large volume of responses in this area every month. We are pleased to note your satisfaction with our digital payment options, including iPay and PayPal. Offering a variety of online payment options allows buyers to choose the type of payment that works best for them, and we strive to make those options as seamless as possible to complete your purchases.   

Hollander Interchange

The Hollander Interchange numbering and naming system is used to identify parts included on vehicles at the time it was built. This index featuring millions of auto parts allows recyclers to understand the build of the vehicle so they can assess value and adjust bidding. Read more about the Hollander Interchange on our Vehicle Information page.

Making Hollander Interchange information available is part of our IAA Interact™ platform that is revolutionizing the salvage auction industry and giving you the necessary imagery, information, and personalization to be confident with your purchase.  

IAA's Growth Plan

We've expanded existing facilities, relocated branches, and expanded our footprint in the U.S. with new branches to better serve our customers' growing needs. Watch our video to see all we've done and what we have planned in the near future.

IAA Ft. Myers Relocation

The new location features increased capacity and innovation to support the large Florida market. Read the full announcement regarding the relocation effort.

Meet IAA Concord's Branch Manager, Nicole Lyons

Nicole Lyons, our Branch Manager for IAA Concord in North Carolina has been instrumental in ensuring customers have a quality experience despite the COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining relationships with our buyers. She has quite a unique background, too.

Nicole has been a competitive driver since she was 15, and she became the first woman to race in both the NHRA and NASCAR in the same season. In addition, Nicole is the host of Hot Wheels Life Size, which features real-life versions of Hot Wheels toy car models. You can watch the show on Motortrend.

Disclaimer

IAA Inc. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 16:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 588 M - -
Net income 2021 260 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 800 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 400 M 7 400 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,79x
EV / Sales 2022 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 3 622
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart IAA, INC.
Duration : Period :
IAA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 70,17 $
Last Close Price 55,00 $
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John W. Kett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vance Cushman Johnston Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John P. Larson Chairman
Maju P. Abraham Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lynn Jolliffe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IAA, INC.-15.36%7 400
COPART, INC.-10.61%26 668
CARVANA CO.15.89%21 745
CARMAX, INC.33.74%20 614
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC--.--%2 380
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-18.22%1 974
