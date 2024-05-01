Care.com, the largest online platform for finding and managing family care, today announced that is has appointed Amit Goyal as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this capacity, Mr. Goyal is responsible for leading the Company’s technology and engineering teams and developing a state-of-the art platform that will unify Care’s global digital properties and enhance the Company’s ability to deliver innovative products and services.

In making the announcement, Brad Wilson, CEO of Care, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Amit to our team. He is a hands-on leader with proven talent for managing and scaling teams and building large-scale distributed platforms. In addition, he has a strong background in product development which will undoubtedly serve us well as he partners with our CPO to ensure we are able to deliver an exceptional product experience to the families and caregivers we serve.”

Mr. Goyal said, “The need for care is universal and I couldn’t be more excited to join this team and help build a best-in-class platform that will take us into the future.”

Prior to joining Care, Mr. Goyal was CTO for Reputation.com, a SaaS platform that provided products to manage Customer Experience. Before that, he spent a combined 16 years at Overstock.com and its subsidiary, tZero, as CTO and a senior leader in product development. He received his Bachelor of Engineering from Punjab Technical University in India.

About Care.com

Available in 21 countries, Care.com is the largest online platform for finding and managing family care, spanning in-home and in-center care solutions. Since 2007, families have relied on Care.com for an array of care for children, seniors, pets, and the home. Designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s families and caregivers, the Company also offers customized corporate benefits packages to support working families at more than 700 global clients, household tax and payroll services, and innovations for caregivers to find and book jobs. Care.com is an IAC company (NASDAQ: IAC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501593089/en/