    IAC   US44891N2080

IAC INC.

(IAC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
64.94 USD   -6.92%
04:11pDotdash Meredith to Participate in the Truist Securities Internet Growth Summit
PR
09/12IAC : August 2022 Monthly Metrics
PU
09/12IAC Monthly Metrics Available on Company Website
PR
Dotdash Meredith to Participate in the Truist Securities Internet Growth Summit

09/13/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith, an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC), will participate in the Truist Securities Internet Growth Summit on Friday, September 16, 2022.  Neil Vogel, Chief Executive Officer of Dotdash Meredith, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. ET.  A live stream of the fireside chat will be available to the public at https://ir.iac.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the fireside chat will be available in the IR section of the IAC website at https://ir.iac.com/events-and-presentations.

About Dotdash Meredith
Dotdash Meredith is the largest digital and print publisher in America. From mobile to magazines, nearly 200 million people trust us to help them make decisions, take action, and find inspiration. Dotdash Meredith's over 40 iconic brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Verywell, FOOD & WINE, The Spruce, Allrecipes, Byrdie, REAL SIMPLE, Investopedia, and Southern Living. Dotdash Meredith is based in New York City and is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

About IAC
IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies.  We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands.  From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders.  We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially disciplined opportunism will never change.  IAC is today comprised of category leading businesses including Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), Dotdash Meredith and Care.com among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses.  IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dotdash-meredith-to-participate-in-the-truist-securities-internet-growth-summit-301623597.html

SOURCE IAC


© PRNewswire 2022
