IAC

Q3 2023 Earnings

Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics

Table of Contents Page(s) Financial Information: Financial Results and Reconciliations 2-3 Operating Metrics: Dotdash Meredith 4 Angi Inc. 5 Search 6 Emerging & Other 7

On November 1, 2023, Angi Inc. completed the sale of 100% of its wholly-owned subsidiary Total Home Roofing, LLC ("THR") and will reflect it as a discontinued operation in Q4 2023 in its standalone financial statements. THR does not meet the threshold to be reflected as a discontinued operation at the IAC level. IAC will move THR to its Emerging & Other segment from the Angi Inc. segment in Q4 2023. As a result, Angi Inc.'s revenue, operating loss and Adjusted EBITDA in IAC's financial results will conform to the corresponding amounts in Angi Inc.'s standalone financial statements.

This supplemental financial information has been revised to reflect THR in the

Emerging & Other segment for all prior periods in the consolidated financial information

of IAC.