IAC Inc.(NasdaqGS:IAC) added to S&P 1000

IAC Inc. is engaged in building companies. The Company's segments include Dotdash Meredith, Angi Inc., Search, and Emerging & Other. Its Dotdash Meredith segment consists of its digital and print businesses. Through these digital businesses, it provides original and engaging digital content in a variety of formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images. Its print business publishes approximately 17 magazines, as well as more than 400 special interest publications. Its Angi Inc. segment includes three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International (Europe and Canada). Its Search segment consists of Ask Media Group, a collection of websites providing general search services and information, and a Desktop business, which includes direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications and business-to-business partnership operations. Its Emerging & Other segment includes Care.com, Mosaic Group, Vivian Health, The Daily Beast, IAC Films, and Bluecrew.

Sector Internet Services