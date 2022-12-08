IAC : November 2022 Monthly Metrics

2022 Monthly Year-over-Year Growth Trends through November (a):
May '22
Jun '22
Jul '22
Aug '22
Sep '22
Oct '22
Nov '22
Dotdash Meredith
Digital Revenue
225%
207%
243%
236%
238%
251%
212%
Print Revenue
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Total Revenue
582%
504%
575%
677%
599%
580%
531%
Pro Forma Digital Revenue
‐3%
‐18%
‐12%
‐11%
‐15%
‐8%
‐16%
Pro Forma Print Revenue
‐16%
‐36%
‐27%
‐17%
‐29%
‐34%
‐35%
Total Pro Forma Revenue (b)
‐10%
‐28%
‐20%
‐15%
‐23%
‐23%
‐27%
Angi Inc.
Angi Ads and Leads
8%
11%
7%
6%
6%
7%
4%
Angi Services (c)
108%
103%
18%
14%
5%
12%
7%
Total North America Revenue
26%
29%
10%
8%
6%
9%
5%
Europe Revenue
‐6%
‐1%
6%
3%
‐2%
‐6%
3%
Total Revenue
24%
27%
10%
8%
6%
8%
5%
Angi Service Requests
‐7%
‐8%
‐9%
‐8%
‐16%
‐13%
‐14%
Angi Monetized Transactions
‐3%
‐5%
‐8%
‐8%
‐15%
‐13%
‐16%
Angi Transacting Service Professionals
‐3%
‐2%
‐3%
‐6%
‐10%
‐11%
‐13%
Angi Advertising Service Professionals
‐7%
‐8%
‐7%
‐6%
‐5%
‐4%
‐4%
Search
25%
9%
‐6%
‐29%
‐48%
‐57%
‐36%
Ask Media Group Revenue
Desktop Revenue
‐17%
‐30%
‐34%
‐41%
‐38%
‐40%
‐37%
Total Revenue
17%
2%
‐11%
‐31%
‐46%
‐55%
‐36%
Emerging & Other (d)
Total Revenue
4%
3%
7%
16%
‐2%
‐2%
15%
As of the date of this document, the Company has not yet completed its financial close process for November 2022. As a result, the information herein is preliminary and based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document. During the course of the financial close process, the Company may identify items that would require it to make adjustments, which may impact growth rates and be material to the information presented above.
Pro Forma reflects the inclusion of Meredith revenue for all periods prior to the to Meredith acquisition on December 1, 2021. Meredith's programmatic advertising revenue has been presented on a net basis to conform to IAC's accounting policies.
Includes revenue from Angi Roofing, which was acquired on July 1, 2021.
May 2021, August 2022 and November 2022 include revenue from IAC Films projects recognized during the month.
Page 2 of 2
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This document may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "plans" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to: IAC's future financial performance, business prospects and strategy, anticipated trends and prospects in the industries in which IAC's businesses operate and other similar matters. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others: (i) our ability to market our products and services in a successful and cost-effective manner, (ii) the display of links to websites offering our products and services in a prominent manner in search results, (iii) changes in our relationship with (or policies implemented by) Google, (iv) our continued ability to market, distribute and monetize our products and services through search engines, digital app stores and social media platforms, (v) the failure or delay of the markets and industries in which our businesses operate to migrate online and the continued growth and acceptance of online products and services as effective alternatives to traditional products and services, (vi) our continued ability to develop and monetize versions of our products and services for mobile and other digital devices, (vii) adverse economic events or trends that adversely impact advertising spending levels, (viii) risks related to our Print business (declining revenue, increased paper and postage costs, reliance on a single supplier to print our magazines and increased pension plan obligations), (ix) the ability of our Digital business to successfully expand the digital reach of our portfolio of publishing brands, (x) our ability to establish and maintain relationships with quality and trustworthy service professionals and caregivers, (xi) the ability of Angi Inc. to successfully implement its brand initiative and expand Angi Services (its pre-priced offerings), (xii) our ability to engage directly with users, subscribers, consumers, service professionals and caregivers on a timely basis, (xiii) our ability to access, collect and use personal data about our users and subscribers, (xiv) the ability of our Chairman and Senior Executive, certain members of his family and our Chief Executive Officer to exercise significant influence over the composition of our board of directors, matters subject to stockholder approval and our operations, (xv) risks related to our liquidity and indebtedness (the impact of our indebtedness on our ability to operate our business, our ability to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness and interest rate risk), (xvi) our inability to freely access the cash of Dotdash Meredith and /or Angi Inc. and their respective subsidiaries, (xvii) dilution with respect to our investment in Angi Inc.,
our ability to compete, (xix) adverse economic events or trends (particularly those that adversely impact consumer confidence and spending behavior), either generally and/or in any of the markets in which our businesses operate, (xx) our ability to build, maintain and/or enhance our various brands, (xxi) the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our businesses, (xxii) our ability to protect our systems, technology and infrastructure from cyberattacks and to protect personal and confidential user information, (xxiii) the occurrence of data security breaches and/or fraud, (xxiv) increased liabilities and costs related to the processing, storage, use and disclosure of personal and confidential user information, (xxv) the integrity, quality, efficiency and scalability of our systems, technology and infrastructure (and those of third parties with whom we do business) and (xxvi) changes in key personnel. Certain of these and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in IAC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors that could also adversely affect IAC's business, financial condition and results of operations may arise from time to time. In light of these risks and uncertainties, these forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only reflect the views of IAC's management as of the date of this document. IAC does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.