Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IAC Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAC   US44891N2080

IAC INC.

(IAC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
52.47 USD   +1.12%
04:11pIAC to Participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
PR
11/28Insider Buy: IAC
MT
11/21Care.com Reveals Parents' Plans for Spending, Tipping and Hiring This Holiday Season
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IAC to Participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

12/01/2022 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) will participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Christopher Halpin, Chief Financial Officer of IAC, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:25 a.m. PT. Both a live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available to the public in the IR section of IAC's website at https://ir.iac.com/events-and-presentations

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC is today comprised of category leading businesses including Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), Dotdash Meredith and Care.com, among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses. IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iac-to-participate-in-the-barclays-global-technology-media-and-telecommunications-conference-301692025.html

SOURCE IAC


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about IAC INC.
04:11pIAC to Participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conf..
PR
11/28Insider Buy: IAC
MT
11/21Care.com Reveals Parents' Plans for Spending, Tipping and Hiring This Holiday Season
BU
11/14Oppenheimer Adjusts IAC/InterActiveCorp Price Target to $70 From $125, Maintains Outper..
MT
11/10Iac Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/10Westley Moore Resigns IAC Inc.'s Board of Directors
CI
11/10Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on IAC/InterActiveCorp to $87 From $115, Maintains B..
MT
11/10Credit Suisse Raises IAC/InterActiveCorp's Price Target to $108 From $101, Keeps Outper..
MT
11/10Barclays Lowers Price Target on IAC/InterActiveCorp to $70 From $125, Maintains Overwei..
MT
11/09IAC INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Op..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IAC INC.
More recommendations