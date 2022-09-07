Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IAC Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAC   US44891N2080

IAC INC.

(IAC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
63.80 USD   +2.80%
04:11pIAC to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
PR
09/01Wendy Naugle Appointed Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE
PR
08/15The Daily Beast's Obsessed Launches--A Trusted Source to Feed Your Entertainment Cravings
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IAC to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

09/07/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.  Christopher Halpin, Chief Financial Officer of IAC, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. PT.  A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available to the public at https://ir.iac.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the fireside chat will be available in the IR section of the IAC website at https://ir.iac.com/events-and-presentations.

About IAC
IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies.  We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands.  From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders.  We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially disciplined opportunism will never change.  IAC is today comprised of category leading businesses including Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), Dotdash Meredith and Care.com among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses.  IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iac-to-participate-in-the-goldman-sachs-communacopia--technology-conference-301619490.html

SOURCE IAC


