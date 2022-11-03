New Research by Care.com and Mother Honestly Reveals Remote Work Creates More Equitable Workplaces and Homes, While Driving Productivity and Overall Happiness

Remote work fosters happier, more equitable workplaces and homes, according to findings of The Modern Workplace Report, a research study released today by Care.com and Mother Honestly. Conducted during the height of return-to-office deliberations across the nation, the report surveyed 1,000 employee caregivers and 500 C-suite executives and benefits decision makers to assess how remote work was truly impacting working caregivers, which account for 73% of the population, and in turn, their employers.

Findings of The Modern Workplace Report answer certain key questions that have dominated national discourse since the onset of the pandemic, namely is remote work sustainable and successful and how would the new workplace impact women in the wake of the Great Resignation? The Report also reveals far more agreement about remote work between employers and employees than recent headlines would indicate. Key findings include:

Quality of life has been improved according to 76% of employees and 77% of employers;

Productivity is up according to employees (55%) and managers (58%);

A stunning 77% of both men and women report that remote work has leveled the playing field for career advancement; and

Both men and women agree that shifting from in-office work has better balanced roles in the home. Specifically, they report similar increased shares of caregiving (40% men vs. 39% women), household work (35% men vs. 34% women), cleaning (32% men vs. 37% women), and cooking (34% men vs. 35% women).

“After the last few years of change and uncertainty, this research offers an optimistic view of the future of work, particularly for working caregivers,” said Natalie Mayslich, President, Consumer, Care.com. “It’s a paradigm that’s working for everyone, tackling the usual challenges of productivity and quality of life, and, quite surprisingly, gender equity as well. While there’s still more work to do, this research indicates we’ve taken a quantum leap forward.”

“Following months of navigating various caregiving crises, formula shortages, and reproductive concerns, there is finally a bit of a silver lining - men are doing more on the homefront, employers are elevating benefits on the workfront, and we are starting to realize the overall potential of a distributed and flexible workforce,” said Blessing Adesiyan, Founder and CEO, Mother Honestly. “It's a testament to what is possible when we all lean into care at home and at work.”

About The Modern Workplace Report

The Modern Workplace Report surveyed two samples of 500 and 1000 U.S. adults, respectively. These two samples were surveyed between September 2, 2022 and September 5, 2022. The sample of 500 consists entirely of C-Suite level executives or HR and senior level managers companies with >200 or employees, all of whom are at least partially responsible for company decisions regarding employee benefits. The sample of 1,000 consists entirely of caregivers of at least one senior or child under 15 years of age, who are also employed full-time and have experience with both in-office and remote work, validated by both consumer data and self-confirmation. DKC Analytics conducted and analyzed these surveys with a sample procured using the Pollfish survey delivery platform, which delivers online surveys globally through mobile apps and the mobile web along with the desktop web. No post-stratification has been applied to the results.

About Care.com

Available in more than 17 countries, Care.com is the world's leading platform for finding and managing high-quality family care. Care.com is designed to meet the evolving needs of today's families and caregivers, offering everything from household tax and payroll services and customized corporate benefits packages covering the care needs of working families, to innovating new ways for caregivers to be paid and obtain professional benefits. Since 2007, families have relied on Care.com's industry-leading products—from child and elder care to pet care and home care. Care.com is an IAC company (NASDAQ: IAC).

About Mother Honestly

MH is a platform built to elevate care at home and in the workplace by engineering actionable and inclusive real-life solutions to ensure employee caregivers are supported in the workplace. The resulting effect is that families and caregivers - by and large, women - and the businesses that rely on their contributions are more successful thanks to proven tools that help attract, retain, and improve the quality of time spent at home and at work.

MH in October 2022 launched its Work-Life Wallet, allowing employers to redirect underutilized perks such as employee assistance program dollars directly into the hands of employees for use toward work-life needs including childcare, eldercare, housekeeping, co-working, medical travel, and more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005335/en/