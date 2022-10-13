Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IAC Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAC   US44891N2080

IAC INC.

(IAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:20 2022-10-13 pm EDT
46.77 USD   +0.99%
03:04pRoboKiller Enterprise Offers Spam-Call-Free Protection For Any Business
PR
10/12IAC TO ANNOUNCE Q3 2022 EARNINGS ON NOVEMBER 8th AND HOST EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON NOVEMBER 9th
PR
10/12Iac : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RoboKiller Enterprise Offers Spam-Call-Free Protection For Any Business

10/13/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Suite of Software Solutions Prevents Robocalls and Robotexts from Disrupting Communication Channels

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboKiller Enterprise, a suite of FCC-compliant phone spam solutions designed to protect your business's reputation and put an end to robocalls on your business lines and mobile devices, announced the launch of a new offering: spam-call-free™ protection with minimal-effort integration.

To introduce the product, RoboKiller Enterprise will attend the Cloud Comms Summit on October 18-19 in Chicago. The RoboKiller Enterprise team can be found at table #15, where attendees can visit and learn more about RoboKiller Enterprise's CPaaS-compatible spam-blocking technology and full suite of products. 

RoboKiller Enterprise's new offering includes the following features: 

  • Easy setup and configuration that allows businesses to tailor their dashboard and call-blocking sensitivity settings to meet unique business needs. Users can manage block and allow lists, custom call events, pre-recorded announcements, and stay in control of their business in all facets. 
  • Audio-fingerprinting technology to combat phone number spoofing and seamlessly block inbound spam calls. RoboKiller Enterprise has the most comprehensive database of known spam callers, and blocks up to 99.9% of spam calls. 
  • Access to RoboKiller's database of over 1.5 billion spam numbers, which is growing daily. RoboKiller Enterprise's patented and proprietary AI and machine learning technology protects consumers from harmful robocalls and robotexts and has prevented over $400 million in losses to fraud. 

In addition, if businesses are looking to comply with STIR/SHAKEN and institute a robocall mitigation plan, RoboKiller Enterprise will keep your network spam-free. Visit our website or speak to a member of our sales team at bizdev@teltech.co

About RoboKiller Enterprise  
Created by Teltech, the minds behind the award-winning RoboKiller app, RoboKiller Enterprise is a suite of FCC-compliant robocall mitigation solutions designed to keep businesses spam-free. Using AI, machine learning, real-time decision-making, and other advanced technologies, RoboKiller Enterprise protects your business from potentially dangerous spam calls and texts from day one. To learn more about RoboKiller Enterprise, visit robokiller.com/enterprise

RoboKiller Enterprise, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC). 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robokiller-enterprise-offers-spam-call-free-protection-for-any-business-301648997.html

SOURCE RoboKiller Enterprise


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about IAC INC.
03:04pRoboKiller Enterprise Offers Spam-Call-Free Protection For Any Business
PR
10/12IAC TO ANNOUNCE Q3 2022 EARNINGS ON NOVEMBER 8th AND HOST EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON N..
PR
10/12Iac : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
10/12Iac Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/11Iac : September 2022 Monthly Metrics
PU
10/11IAC Monthly Metrics Available on Company Website
PR
10/11Angi CEO Oisin Hanrahan Steps Down; Joey Levin Named Successor -- Shares Decline Tuesda..
MT
10/10Angi Appoints Joey Levin as CEO
MT
10/10MGM Resorts Name New Head for Digital Gaming Unit
MT
10/07JPMorgan Lowers IAC/InterActiveCorp's Price Target to $80 From $95, Maintains Overweigh..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IAC INC.
More recommendations