Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IAC/InterActiveCorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAC   US44891N2080

IAC/INTERACTIVECORP

(IAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BEAUTIFUL KITCHENS & BATHS MAGAZINE TO UNVEIL 30 MOST INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS FOR 2022

02/07/2022 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Beautiful Kitchens & Baths magazine today announced its eleventh-annual list of 30 Most Innovative Products. The entire list of all 30 products can be found at BHG.com/30most.

The list unveils editors' picks for the most impressive kitchen and bath design products introduced in the past year. These new products will be featured in the Spring 2022 issue of Beautiful Kitchens & Baths magazine, available now.

The 2022 list of 30 Most Innovative Products, which includes Fisher & Paykel's Combination Steam Oven, Kohler's Avoir Toilet, Duravit's White Tulip Freestanding Wash Basin, ThermaSol's HydroVive Rainhead, Sherwin-Williams SuperPaint with Sanitizing Technology, and Wood-Mode's Stainless-Steel Door and Drawerhead Edge Protector, was selected by the editors of the Luxury Home Design Group for the products' compelling combination of sophisticated design and top-of-the-line functionality.

"It is clear that manufacturers have listened to consumers who are looking for innovative ways to make everyday tasks easier, without sacrificing style," says Samantha Hart, Editor of Beautiful Kitchens & Baths. "The range of solutions offered by our winning products is incredible."

Hart notes that products selected also include an electric toilet that runs off just four AA batteries, an undercounter beverage refrigerator with Wi-Fi functionality for remote temperature control, a deluxe outdoor kitchen available in 13 powder-coated hues, a showerhead that uses up to 50% less water than a typical model, and a 48-inch range that is the first of its size to offer a single cavity large enough to fit two turkeys. Manufacturers recognized include such well-known brands as Moen, Sub-Zero, and Signature Kitchen Suite, as well as custom designers and manufacturers such as Native Trails, York Wallcoverings, and Ruvati USA, among others.       

ABOUT DOTDASH MEREDITH

Dotdash Meredith is the largest digital and print publisher in America. From mobile to magazines, nearly 200 million people trust us to help them make decisions, take action, and find inspiration. Dotdash Meredith's over 40 iconic brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Verywell, FOOD & WINE, The Spruce, Allrecipes, Byrdie, REAL SIMPLE, Investopedia, and Southern Living. Dotdash Meredith is based in New York City and is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beautiful-kitchens--baths-magazine-to-unveil-30-most-innovative-products-for-2022-301476288.html

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
10:01aBeautiful kitchens & baths magazine to unveil 30 most innovative products for 2022
PR
07:06aDating app owner Bumble buys France's Fruitz in first acquisition
RE
06:29aDutch antitrust watchdog studying whether Apple has now complied with order
RE
02/03IAC TO ANNOUNCE Q4 2021 EARNINGS ON FEBRUARY 15th AND HOST EARNINGS VIDEO CONFERENCE ON..
PR
01/21Pinterest, Twitter Decline as Tech Stocks, Global X Social Media Index Slide
MT
01/13IAC/InterActiveCorp's Angi Reports 16% Revenue Growth in December
MT
01/12IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/12IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : December 2021 Monthly Metrics
PU
01/12IAC Monthly Metrics Available on Company Website
PR
01/10Turo Inc. has filed an IPO in the amount of $100 million.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
More recommendations