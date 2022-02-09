Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IAC/InterActiveCorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAC   US44891N2080

IAC/INTERACTIVECORP

(IAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barry Diller-owned Dotdash ends print editions of six magazines

02/09/2022 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Dotdash Meredith, owned by media mogul Barry Diller's IAC, has decided to stop publishing the print editions of six magazines including Entertainment Weekly and InStyle as part of a digital push.

The move would result in 200 job losses and impacted titles also include EatingWell, Health, Parents and People en Español, Dotdash Meredith Chief Executive Officer Neil Vogel said on Wednesday in a memo to staff that was seen by Reuters.

The job losses represent less than 5% of the company's workforce and the April issues of all six magazines would be their final print editions, the company said.

Dotdash had acquired the magazines in October in its $2.7 billion deal for Meredith Corp, bringing titles such as People, Allrecipes and Investopedia under one umbrella.

"Buying Meredith was about buying brands, not magazines or websites," Vogel said in the memo. "We are very serious about investing for growth - in 2022 alone we will be investing over $80 million in content across our brands."

Newspaper and magazine publishers have faced pressure in recent years from a decline in print-advertising revenues, while tech giants like Google and Facebook have pocketed most of the ad dollars in the digital space.

The COVID-19 pandemic has added to the industry's woes as it accelerated a shift to online news platforms, bringing newsstand sales to a halt.

Dotdash - the digital media arm of IAC - reaches about 100 million online consumers monthly and its collection of 14 media brands in health, finance and lifestyle are among the fastest-growing online media brands.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.08% 2820.5799 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. -2.21% 4.43 Delayed Quote.-5.23%
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. 0.92% 195.825 Delayed Quote.7.29%
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP 4.30% 135.78 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
MEREDITH CORPORATION 0.12% 59.07 End-of-day quote.207.66%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 4.06% 229.2342 Delayed Quote.-34.54%
All news about IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
01:00pBarry Diller-owned Dotdash ends print editions of six magazines
RE
12:14pBarry Diller's Media Group Dotdash Will No Longer Be Printing Six Print Magazines, Incl..
RE
02/07RoboKiller Finds Spam Calls Increased 4% In January
PR
02/07Beautiful kitchens & baths magazine to unveil 30 most innovative products for 2022
PR
02/07Dating app owner Bumble buys France's Fruitz in first acquisition
RE
02/03IAC TO ANNOUNCE Q4 2021 EARNINGS ON FEBRUARY 15th AND HOST EARNINGS VIDEO CONFERENCE ON..
PR
01/21Pinterest, Twitter Decline as Tech Stocks, Global X Social Media Index Slide
MT
01/13IAC/InterActiveCorp's Angi Reports 16% Revenue Growth in December
MT
01/12IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/12IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : December 2021 Monthly Metrics
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 752 M - -
Net income 2021 637 M - -
Net cash 2021 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 659 M 11 659 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
Duration : Period :
IAC/InterActiveCorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 130,17 $
Average target price 179,64 $
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph M. Levin Chief Executive Officer
Christopher P. Halpin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barry Charles Diller Chairman
Chelsea Clinton Independent Director
Michael D. Eisner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP-0.41%11 659
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED2.89%574 772
PROSUS N.V.-2.71%208 193
NETFLIX, INC.-33.02%179 152
AIRBNB, INC.-2.54%101 605
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.56%74 384