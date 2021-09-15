Brides : Launches First-Ever Digital Magazine With Glee Star Jenna Ushkowitz's Real Wedding

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brides ( www.brides.com) , the iconic brand and go-to resource for all-things-weddings, launched its first-ever digital magazine , a new quarterly that expands Brides' daily wedding trend coverage and looks at the topics most pressing and relevant to those planning their perfect wedding today. Brides' first issue theme, "Rethinking the Norm," examines the bridal industry's "new normal," and the trends and types of celebrations that have emerged from 18 months of pandemic restrictions.

Appropriately, a true pandemic wedding graces the magazine's cover : Glee star, Jenna Ushkowitz and her fiancé, David Stanley were both engaged and married during the pandemic, and experienced the uncertainty and reconfiguration that comes with hosting a wedding during COVID. The couple married in front of just over 100 guests in Los Angeles in late July 2021, and the new issue shares the details, including the personal perspectives of the nuptials from Jenna's Glee co-stars in attendance.

This issue offers full guidance for others currently planning a mid-COVID wedding, including 7 Etiquette Rules to Follow and Ignore in 2021 and Beyond , Post-COVID wedding fashion , a quiz to help couples choose the wedding that's best for them, and advice for couples who want to do their own thing, their way .

"Reinventing the 87-year-old Brides brand with a completely new, digital-only format is something we've looked forward to doing since acquiring the brand in 2019, and we couldn't think of a better time to do so than in this challenging, mid-COVID time, when couples need more guidance than ever," said Leah Wyar, GM and SVP, Brides. "Celebrating with those you love is so important right now, and we're so proud that this issue will help couples sift through the explosion of social media wedding inspiration and the ever-changing public health concerns to create a celebration that reflects their own personalities and lifestyles."

For more on Brides' first-ever digital issue, visit here.

About BRIDES

Brides inspires and guides nearly five million monthly users as they make decisions from pre-engagement through the honeymoon. Brides is committed to bringing readers an inclusive look at the world of weddings, with every type of couple, every type of wedding and every type of celebration. Brides is part of the Dotdash publishing family.

About Dotdash

Dotdash's vibrant brands help over 100 million users each month find answers, solve problems, and get inspired. Dotdash is among the largest and fastest growing publishers online, and has won over 80 awards in the last year alone. Dotdash brands include Verywell , Investopedia , The Spruce , Byrdie , Brides and Simply Recipes , among others. Dotdash is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

