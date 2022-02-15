IAC/InterActiveCorp : IAC Reports Q4 2021 Results

Page 1 of 17

IAC REPORTS Q4 2021 - Q4 REVENUE INCREASES 52% TO $1.2 BILLION

NEW YORK- February 15, 2022-IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) released its fourth quarter results today and separately posted a letter to shareholders from IAC CEO Joey Levin on the Investor Relations section of its website at ir.iac.com.

IAC SUMMARY RESULTS

($ in millions except per share amounts)

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Growth FY 2021 FY 2020 Growth Revenue $ 1,159.4 $ 765.0 52% $ 3,699.6 $ 2,764.5 34% Operating loss (61.7) (22.1) -179% (129.5) (537.7) 76% Unrealized gain on investment in MGM 102.1 576.2 -82% 789.3 840.6 -6% Net earnings 18.7 509.1 -96% 603.3 269.7 124% Diluted EPS 0.20 5.59 -96% 6.37 2.97 115% Adjusted EBITDA 11.2 50.6 -78% 114.9 105.2 9%

See reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures beginning on page 12.

Q4 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

On December 1, 2021, Dotdash completed the acquisition of Meredith Holdings Corp. ("Meredith"), owner of brands such as PEOPLE, Better Home & Gardens, FOOD & WINE, Allrecipes, Southern Living, InStyle and REAL SIMPLE, in an all cash transaction at a purchase price of $2.7 billion. Q4 2021 and full year 2021 include December 2021 results of Meredith.

Dotdash Meredith revenue increased 240% year-over-year to $252 million, including $170 million from Meredith post acquisition. Dotdash standalone revenue increased 11%, the 19 th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

Pro Forma revenue was $645 million in Q4 2021 and Pro Forma Digital revenue was $304 million (up 2% year-over-year). Full year 2021 Pro Forma Digital revenue was $1 billion, up 24% year-over-year.

Operating loss of $30 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $7 million reflect transaction-related items of $73 million for associated with the acquisition of Meredith.

Angi Inc. revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $416 million, the 5 th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

Monetized Transactions increased 3% year-over-year to 4 million.

Emerging & Other revenue increased 42% to $211 million reflecting:

revenue increased 42% to $211 million reflecting: $87 million from Care.com, up 19% year-over-year.

