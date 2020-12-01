Log in
IAC/InterActiveCorp    IAC

IAC/INTERACTIVECORP

(IAC)
IAC/InterActiveCorp : Vimeo to Attend UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

12/01/2020 | 04:11pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimeo, an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC), will attend the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference Monday, December 7, 2020. Anjali Sud, CEO of Vimeo, will participate in a fireside chat at 12:05 p.m. ET.  A live webcast will be available to the public at http://www.iac.com/Investors/.

About Vimeo
Vimeo is the world's leading professional video platform and community. With over 175 million members across more than 150 countries, we help anyone grow their business by making it easy to create and market high-quality, impactful videos. Vimeo is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world, and is an operating business of IAC. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

About IAC
IAC builds companies.  We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands.  From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders.  We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change.  IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy.  The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vimeo-to-attend-ubs-global-tmt-virtual-conference-301182953.html

SOURCE IAC


© PRNewswire 2020
