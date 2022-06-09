Log in
    IAC   US44891N2080

IAC/INTERACTIVECORP

(IAC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
85.00 USD   -3.80%
04:11pIAC Monthly Metrics Available on Company Website
PR
03:17pAmericans Received 6.7 Billion Political Messages In 2021, According to New RoboKiller Report
PR
06/08Spam text messages reach 11.9 billion, the highest level to date
PR
IAC Monthly Metrics Available on Company Website

06/09/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted monthly metrics for May 2022 in the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.iac.com/.

About IAC
IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies.  We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands.  From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders.  We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially disciplined opportunism will never change.  IAC is today comprised of category leading businesses including Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), Dotdash Meredith and Care.com among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses.  IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iac-monthly-metrics-available-on-company-website-301564984.html

SOURCE IAC


© PRNewswire 2022
