Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IAC/InterActiveCorp    IAC

IAC/INTERACTIVECORP

(IAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

IAC : Monthly Metrics Available on Company's IR Site

01/11/2021 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted monthly metrics for December 2020 on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.iac.com/.

About IAC
IAC builds companies.  We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands.  From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders.  We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change.  IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy.  The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iac-monthly-metrics-available-on-companys-ir-site-301205582.html

SOURCE IAC


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
04:11pIAC : Monthly Metrics Available on Company's IR Site
PR
01/08BARRY DILLER : Billionaire Barry Diller's IAC backs MGM's potential offer for En..
RE
01/04Ladbrokes owner says MGM's $11 billion takeover bet undervalues company
RE
01/03MGM seeks to buy Ladbrokes owner Entain - WSJ
RE
2020IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : JP Morgan Raises Price Target for IAC/InterActiveCorp to $..
MT
2020IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target for IAC/InterActiveCorp ..
MT
2020IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : BTIG Research Adjusts IAC/InterActiveCorp PT to $211 From ..
MT
2020IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : KeyBanc Adjusts IAC/InterActiveCorp's Price Target to $210..
MT
2020IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : BMO Capital Downgrades IAC/InterActiveCorp to Market Perfo..
MT
2020Equities End Mixed as Investors Focus on New Coronavirus Strain for Second Da..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ