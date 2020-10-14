Log in
IAC : To Announce Q3 2020 Earnings On November 5th and Host Earnings Conference Call On November 6th

10/14/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After the close of market trading on Thursday, November 5, 2020, IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) will post its third quarter results and simultaneously IAC CEO Joey Levin will publish a letter to shareholders, which may include certain forward-looking information, at ir.iac.com/financial-information/quarterly-results. On Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST, IAC and ANGI Homeservices will host a virtual conference call to discuss their third quarter results and to answer questions.

The live audiocast and replay of the call will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l5DspVwxSsKLNQodcBfyWA.   

About IAC
IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies.  We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands.  From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders.  We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change.  IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy.  The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iac-to-announce-q3-2020-earnings-on-november-5th-and-host-earnings-conference-call-on-november-6th-301152574.html

SOURCE IAC

© PRNewswire 2020

