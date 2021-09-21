Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. IAMGOLD Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMG   CA4509131088

IAMGOLD CORPORATION

(IMG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/21 04:00:00 pm
2.84 CAD   -1.39%
05:42pIAMGOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT TO BOARD : KEVIN O'KANE (Form 6-K)
PU
04:42pIAMGOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT TO BOARD : Kevin O'Kane
PU
08:41aMOSAIC MINERALS : Completes Sale of Mining Claims to IAMGOLD
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IAMGOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT TO BOARD: KEVIN O'KANE (Form 6-K)

09/21/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IAMGOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT TO BOARD: KEVIN O'KANE

Toronto, Ontario, September 21, 2021 - IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin O'Kane to its board of directors.

Mr. O'Kane is a mining engineer with almost 40 years' experience in the global mining industry. Mr. O'Kane spent over 35 years with BHP in various roles including leading multibillion-dollar projects from conception, through permitting and into execution and operations, President of Pampa Norte copper operations in Chile, in various major project development, technical and operating roles at La Escondida copper mine in Chile and in various health, safety, environment and community leadership roles including as Vice President Health, Safety, Environment & Community for BHP's copper business. Most recently, Mr. O'Kane served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of SSR Mining Inc.

Don Charter, IAMGOLD's Chair of the Board, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Kevin to the IAMGOLD board of directors. His deep project development and operational experience in mining combined with his leadership in the environmental, health, safety and social aspects of the mining industry provide a further complement to our governance. We look forward to Kevin's contributions as the Company executes on its major growth project in Canada, Côté Gold."

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally: North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions the Company is developing high potential mining districts that encompass operating mines and construction, development and exploration projects. The Company's operating mines include Westwood in Canada, Rosebel (including Saramacca) in Suriname and Essakane in Burkina Faso. A solid base of strategic assets is complemented by the Côté Gold construction project in Canada, the Boto Gold development project in Senegal, as well as greenfield and brownfield exploration projects in various countries located in the Americas and West Africa.

IAMGOLD employs approximately 5,000 people. IAMGOLD is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance practices, including its commitment to Zero Harm®, in every aspect of its business. IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:IMG) and is one of the companies on the JSI index1.

1 Jantzi Social Index ("JSI"). The JSI is a socially screened market capitalization-weighted common stock index modeled on the S&P/TSX 60. It consists of companies which pass a set of broadly based environmental, social and governance rating criteria.

For further information please contact:

Indi Gopinathan, VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, IAMGOLD Corporation

Tel: (416) 360-4743 Mobile: (416) 388-6883

Philip Rabenok, Manager, Investor Relations, IAMGOLD Corporation

Tel: (416) 933-5783 Mobile: (647) 967-9942

Toll-free: 1-888-464-9999 info@iamgold.com

Please note:

This entire news release may be accessed via fax, e-mail, IAMGOLD's website at www.iamgold.com and through Newsfile's website at www.newsfilecorp.com. All material information on IAMGOLD can be found at www.sedar.com or at www.sec.gov.

Si vous désirez obtenir la version française de ce communiqué, veuillez consulter le https://www.iamgold.com/French/accueil/default.aspx.

Disclaimer

IAMGOLD Corporation published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 21:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IAMGOLD CORPORATION
05:42pIAMGOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT TO BOA : KEVIN O'KANE (Form 6-K)
PU
04:42pIAMGOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT TO BOA : Kevin O'Kane
PU
08:41aMOSAIC MINERALS : Completes Sale of Mining Claims to IAMGOLD
MT
07:22aIAMGOLD : REPORTS POSITIVE ASSAY RESULTS FROM THE 2021 RESOURCE DELINEATION DRILLING ON TH..
PU
07:12aIAMGOLD : Reports Positive Assay Results from the 2021 Resource Delineation Drilling on th..
PU
07:01aIAMGOLD : Mosaic Minerals Announces Transaction With IAMGOLD and Gaboury Project Update
AQ
09/17YORBEAU RESOURCES : reports assay results from the Lac Gamble drilling program on the Rouy..
AQ
09/16YORBEAU RESOURCES : IAMGOLD Down 1.2% Premarket as Rouyn Project Drilling Shows Some High-..
MT
09/16IAMGOLD : Reports Assay Results from the Lac Gamble Drilling Program on the Rouyn Gold Pro..
PU
09/16IAMGOLD : REPORTS ASSAY RESULTS FROM THE LAC GAMBLE DRILLINGPROGRAM ON THE ROUYN GOLD PROJ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IAMGOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 137 M - -
Net income 2021 2,20 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 344x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 072 M 1 071 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart IAMGOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IAMGOLD Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAMGOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,25 $
Average target price 3,32 $
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
P. Gordon Stothart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniella Elena Dimitrov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald Kinloch Charter Chairman
Bruno Lemelin Senior Vice President-Operations & Projects
Sophie Hallé Senior Manager-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IAMGOLD CORPORATION-39.19%1 072
NEWMONT CORPORATION-9.82%43 224
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-17.76%33 149
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-16.75%23 307
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.30%18 456
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-8.73%13 808