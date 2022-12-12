IAMGOLD Among the 2023 Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers

IAMGOLDisextremely honouredto have beenrecognized as one of the 2023 Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers. The competition, now in its 17th year, has become the benchmark in the Greater Toronto Area for employers of choice.

Applicants were considered based on a number of factors including work environment, communications, total rewards (including compensation and benefits), training and development, vacation/paid days-off, and community involvement. The competition was open to any employer with its head office or principal place of business in the Greater Toronto Area.

As a Canadian mining company with operations aroundthe globe, IAMGOLD is known for its unwavering commitment to safety and sustainability. With an inclusive benefits package designed to meetthe varied needs of our workforce, a hybrid flexible work model that truly supportswork-life balance, and comprehensive training and development offerings, IAMGOLD is a people-centric organization witha focus on employee experience.

"IAMGOLD ensures its employees are cared for, including their physical, mental and financial wellness, which is really nice." Kelly Silva, Senior Manager, Global Talent Acquisition, IAMGOLD.

Tolearn more about IAMGOLD, read the interviews with Dorena Quinn (SVP, People) and Kelly Silva (Senior Manager, Global Talent Acquisition) here: Top Employer: IAMGOLD Corporation (canadastop100.com)

Check out the 2023 winners in The Globe and Mail: Greater Toronto's Top Employers 2023 lead the way in workplace innovation - The Globe and Mail