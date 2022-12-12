Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. IAMGOLD Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMG   CA4509131088

IAMGOLD CORPORATION

(IMG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:31 2022-12-12 pm EST
2.680 CAD   -3.94%
03:31pIamgold : Among the 2023 Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers
PU
12/02Iamgold : Corporate Presentation - November 2022
PU
12/02Orezone declares commercial production at the bombore gold mine
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IAMGOLD : Among the 2023 Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers

12/12/2022 | 03:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IAMGOLD Among the 2023 Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers

IAMGOLDisextremely honouredto have beenrecognized as one of the 2023 Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers. The competition, now in its 17th year, has become the benchmark in the Greater Toronto Area for employers of choice.

Applicants were considered based on a number of factors including work environment, communications, total rewards (including compensation and benefits), training and development, vacation/paid days-off, and community involvement. The competition was open to any employer with its head office or principal place of business in the Greater Toronto Area.

As a Canadian mining company with operations aroundthe globe, IAMGOLD is known for its unwavering commitment to safety and sustainability. With an inclusive benefits package designed to meetthe varied needs of our workforce, a hybrid flexible work model that truly supportswork-life balance, and comprehensive training and development offerings, IAMGOLD is a people-centric organization witha focus on employee experience.

"IAMGOLD ensures its employees are cared for, including their physical, mental and financial wellness, which is really nice." Kelly Silva, Senior Manager, Global Talent Acquisition, IAMGOLD.

Tolearn more about IAMGOLD, read the interviews with Dorena Quinn (SVP, People) and Kelly Silva (Senior Manager, Global Talent Acquisition) here: Top Employer: IAMGOLD Corporation (canadastop100.com)

Check out the 2023 winners in The Globe and Mail: Greater Toronto's Top Employers 2023 lead the way in workplace innovation - The Globe and Mail

Attachments

Disclaimer

IAMGOLD Corporation published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 20:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IAMGOLD CORPORATION
03:31pIamgold : Among the 2023 Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers
PU
12/02Iamgold : Corporate Presentation - November 2022
PU
12/02Orezone declares commercial production at the bombore gold mine
AQ
12/02NEWFOUNDLAND DISCOVERY CORP. - Maxwell Gold Property Geophysical Survey Commences and J..
AQ
12/01Orezone Gold Reports Commercial Production at Bombore Gold Mine
MT
12/01Orezone Gold Corp Brief: Declaring Commercial Production at the ..
MT
11/29Correction on Ticker: -- Magna Brief: Says to display future-ready ..
MT
11/29Magna Brief: Says to display future-ready solutions at CES 2023
MT
11/28IAMGOLD Announces Fatality from Off-Site Accident in Burkina Faso
AQ
11/25IAMGold Reports Death of Staffer Because of Off-Site Accident in Burkina Faso
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IAMGOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 326 M - -
Net income 2022 -81,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 981 M 978 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart IAMGOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IAMGOLD Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAMGOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,05 $
Average target price 1,89 $
Spread / Average Target -7,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maryse Bélanger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Maarten Theunissen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Bruno Lemelin Regional Vice President-Americas
Sophie Hallé Senior Manager-Finance & Administration
Anne Marie Toutant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IAMGOLD CORPORATION-29.19%981
NEWMONT CORPORATION-25.19%36 829
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-5.78%29 298
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-4.18%23 173
POLYUS-35.94%18 142
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.95%17 657