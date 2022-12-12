IAMGOLD : Among the 2023 Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers
12/12/2022 | 03:31pm EST
IAMGOLD Among the 2023 Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers
IAMGOLDisextremelyhonouredtohavebeenrecognized as one of the 2023 Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers. The competition, now in its 17thyear, has become the benchmark in the Greater Toronto Area for employers of choice.
Applicants were considered based on a number of factors including work environment, communications, total rewards (including compensation and benefits), training and development, vacation/paid days-off, and community involvement. The competition was open to any employer with its head office or principal place of business in the Greater Toronto Area.
As a Canadian mining company with operationsaroundthe globe, IAMGOLD is known for its unwavering commitment tosafety and sustainability.With aninclusivebenefits packagedesigned to meetthevariedneedsof our workforce,a hybrid flexible work model thattruly supportswork-life balance, and comprehensive training and development offerings,IAMGOLD is a people-centric organization witha focus on employee experience.
"IAMGOLD ensures its employees are cared for, including their physical, mental and financial wellness, which is really nice." Kelly Silva,Senior Manager, Global Talent Acquisition, IAMGOLD.
