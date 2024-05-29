Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announces the voting results from the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held Wednesday, May 29, 2024. A summary of the results are as follows:
- Election of Directors
The nominees listed on the Management Information Circular dated April 23, 2024, were elected as directors of the Corporation to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. The Corporation received the following votes with respect to the election of the eight nominees:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|Renaud Adams
|260,552,059
|99.77%
|613,184
|0.23%
|Christiane Bergevin
|260,084,167
|99.59%
|1,081,076
|0.41%
|Ann K. Masse
|260,344,677
|99.69%
|820,565
|0.31%
|Lawrence Peter O'Hagan
|259,451,164
|99.34%
|1,714,078
|0.66%
|Kevin P. O'Kane
|260,373,651
|99.70%
|791,592
|0.30%
|David S. Smith
|260,467,763
|99.73%
|697,480
|0.27%
|Murray P. Suey
|260,453,391
|99.73%
|711,852
|0.27%
|Anne Marie Toutant
|260,469,439
|99.73%
|695,804
|0.27%
|Audra Walsh
|260,302,059
|99.67%
|863,184
|0.33%
- Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP were appointed auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed, and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. The Corporation received the following votes with respect to the election of the auditor:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|KPMG LLP
|275,036,462
|91.09%
|26,893,534
|8.91%
- Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The shareholders approved an advisory resolution on IAMGOLD's approach to executive compensation. The Corporation received the following votes with respect to executive compensation:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|Executive Compensation
|255,764,551
|97.93%
|5,400,692
|2.07%
- Amendments to the Share Incentive Plan of the Corporation
The shareholders approved the amendments to the share incentive plan of the Corporation and the amended and restated share incentive plan of the Corporation. The Corporation received the following votes with respect to the amendments to the share incentive plan:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|Share Incentive Plan
|253,730,072
|97.15%
|7,435,171
|2.85%
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD is an intermediate gold producer and developer based in Canada with operating mines in North America and West Africa. The Company has commenced production at the large-scale, long life Côté Gold Mine in partnership with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., which is expected to be among the largest gold mines in Canada. In addition, the Company has an established portfolio of early stage and advanced exploration projects within high potential mining districts. IAMGOLD employs approximately 3,600 people and is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance practices, including its commitment to Zero Harm®, in every aspect of its business. IAMGOLD is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IMG) and is one of the companies on the Jantzi Social Index, a socially screened market capitalization-weighted index consisting of companies which pass a set of broadly based environmental, social and governance rating criteria.
