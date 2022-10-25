IAMGOLD : Corporate Presentation - October 2022

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
All information included in this presentation, including any with respect to the Company's future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, including statements in respect of the prospects and/or development of the Company's projects, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") and such forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this presentation. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: construction costs and site expenditures; including remaining costs to complete and schedule for Côté Gold; the Company's strategic review of certain of its assets; the impact of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine on the Company, including its operations, the project schedule for Côté Gold, key inputs, staffing and contractors; the Company's guidance for production and recovery from its operating mine sites; cost of sales and revisions to cost guidance; cash costs; AISC; securing of alternative sources of consumables; costs of production; depreciation expense; effective tax rate; expected capital expenditures; operations outlook; expected benefits from the operational improvements and de-risking strategies enacted by the Company; development and expansion projects; exploration; impairment assessments and estimates; the expected receipt of permits; permitting timelines; sale transactions; the future price of gold and other commodities; foreign exchange rates and currency fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; the Company's capital allocation; the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources; the realization of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; security concerns in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; expected collective bargaining discussions; and government regulation of mining operations. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "budget", "forecast", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "schedule", "guidance", "outlook", "potential", "seek", "targets", "suspended", "strategy", or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology.
The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, financial, operational and other risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, including those described below, which could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and, as such, undue reliance must not be placed on them. Forward-looking statements are also based on numerous material factors and assumptions, including as described in this presentation, including with respect to: the Company's present and future business strategies; operations performance within expected ranges; anticipated future production and cash flows; local and global economic conditions and the economic environment in which the Company will operate in the future; legal and political developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; the price of gold and other key commodities; projected mineral grades; international exchanges rates; anticipated capital and operating costs; the availability and timing of required governmental and other approvals for the construction of the Company's projects.
Risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the Company's business strategies and its ability to execute thereon, including the ongoing strategic review of certain of the Company's assets; political and legal risks; risks associate with the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources; the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 (and its variants) and the Ukraine war on the Company and its workforce, the availability of labour and contractors, key inputs for the Company and global supply chains; the volatility of the Company's securities; potential engagements with activist shareholders; litigation; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; mine closure and rehabilitation risks; management of certain of the Company's assets by other companies or joint venture partners; the lack of availability of insurance covering all of the risks associated with a mining company's operations; business risks, including pandemics, adverse environmental conditions and hazards; unexpected geological conditions; potential shareholder dilution; increasing competition in the mining sector; the profitability of the Company being highly dependent on the condition and results of the mining industry as a whole, and the gold mining industry in particular; changes in the global prices for gold and certain other commodities (such as diesel and electricity); consolidation in the gold mining industry; legal, litigation, legislative, political or economic risks and new developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company carries on business; government actions taken in response to COVID-19 and other public health emergencies and pandemics, including new variants of COVID-19, and any worsening thereof; changes in taxes, including mining tax regimes; the failure to obtain in a timely manner from authorities key permits, authorizations or approvals necessary for exploration, development or operation, operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical difficulties and major equipment failure; seismic activity; the inability to participate in any gold price increase above the cap in any collar transaction entered into in conjunction with certain gold sale prepayment arrangements; the availability of capital; the level of liquidity and capital resources; access to capital markets and financing; the Company's level of indebtedness; the Company's ability to satisfy covenants under its outstanding debt instruments; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in the Company's credit rating; the Company's choices in capital allocation; effectiveness of the Company's ongoing cost containment efforts; the ability to execute on the Company's de-risking activities and measures to improve operations; risks related to third-party contractors, including reduced control over aspects of the Company's operations and/or the failure of contractors to perform; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; changes in U.S. dollar and other currency exchange rates, interest rates or gold lease rates; capital and currency controls in foreign jurisdictions; assessment of carrying values for the Company's assets, including the ongoing potential for material impairment and/or write-downs of such assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; the fact that reserves and resources, expected metallurgical recoveries, capital and operating costs are estimates which may require revision; the presence of unfavourable content in ore deposits, including clay and coarse gold; inaccuracies in life of mine plans; failure to meet operational targets; equipment malfunctions; security risks, including civil unrest, war or terrorism; information systems security threats and cybersecurity; laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment; employee relations and labour disputes, and the ability of the Company to successfully negotiation collective labour agreements; the maintenance of tailings storage facilities and the potential for a major spill or failure of the tailings facilities due to uncontrollable events, such as extreme weather or seismic events; lack of reliable infrastructure, including access to roads, bridges, power sources and water supplies; physical and regulatory risks related to climate change; the potential direct or indirect operational impacts resulting from external factors, including infectious diseases, public health emergencies or pandemics, such as COVID-19, unpredictable weather patterns and challenging weather conditions; attraction and retention of key employees and other qualified personnel; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the availability of qualified contractors and the ability of contractors to timely complete projects on acceptable terms; the relationship with the communities surrounding the Company's operations and projects; indigenous rights or claims; illegal mining; and the inherent risks involved in the exploration, development and mining industry generally. Please see the Company's AIF or Form 40-F available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml for a comprehensive discussion of the risks faced by the Company and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable law.
Technical Information and Qualified Persons
CAUTIONARY NOTE TO U.S. INVESTORS REGARDING DISCLOSURE OF MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES
The mineral resource and reserve estimates contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). These standards are similar to those used by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") Industry Guide No. 7, as interpreted by SEC staff ("Industry Guide 7"). However, the definitions in NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards differ in certain respects from those under Industry Guide 7. Accordingly, mineral resource and reserve information contained in this presentation may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by United States companies. Under Industry Guide 7, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made.
As a result of the adoption of amendments to the SEC's disclosure rules (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), which more closely align its disclosure requirements and policies for mining properties with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards, and which became effective on February 25, 2019, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." In addition, the SEC has amended definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" in its amended rules, with definitions that are substantially similar to those used in NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. Issuers must begin to comply with the SEC Modernization Rules in their first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021, though Canadian issuers that report in the United States using the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System ("MJDS") may still use NI 43-101 rather than the SEC Modernization Rules when using the SEC's MJDS registration statement and annual report forms.
United States investors are cautioned that while the SEC now recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under the SEC Modernization Rules, investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Under Canadian regulations, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in limited circumstances.
Investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources", or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports in this presentation are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any part or all of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category.
QUALIFIED PERSON AND TECHNICAL INFORMATION
The technical and scientific information relating to exploration activities disclosed in this document was prepared under the supervision of and verified and reviewed by Craig MacDougall, P.Geo., Executive Vice President, Growth, IAMGOLD. Mr. MacDougall is a "qualified person" (a "QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
Data verification involves data input and review by senior project geologists at site, scheduled weekly and monthly reporting to senior exploration management and the completion of project site visits by senior exploration management to review the status of ongoing project activities and data underlying reported results. All drilling results for exploration projects or supporting resource and reserve estimates referenced in this presentation have been previously reported in news release disclosures either by the Company or the project operator as the case may be (see referenced news releases) and have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The sampling and assay data from drilling programs are monitored through the implementation of a quality assurance - quality control (QA-QC) program designed to follow industry best practice. Drill core (HQ and NQ size) samples are selected by the project geologists and sawn in half with a diamond saw at the project site. Half of the core is typically retained at the site for reference purposes. Generally, sample intervals are 1.0 to 1.5 metres in length and reverse circulation holes are sampled at 1.0 metre intervals at the drill rig. Samples are prepared and analyzed at site for the Company's producing mines and at accredited regional laboratories for the Company's exploration projects, using analysis techniques such as standard fire assay with a 50 gram charge; fire assay with gravimetric finish, or LeachWELL rapid cyanide leach with fire assay with a 50 gram charge.
Lisa Ragsdale, P.Geo (Director, Mining Geology, IAMGOLD Corporation), is the QP responsible for the review and approval of all mineral resource estimates contained herein, as at December 31, 2021. Guy Bourque, Eng. (Director, Mining, IAMGOLD Corporation), is the QP responsible for the review and approval of all mineral reserve estimates contained herein, as at December 31, 2021.
The technical information has been included herein with the consent and prior review of the above noted QPs, who have verified the data disclosed, and data underlying the information or opinions contained herein.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures, including realized gold price per ounce sold, cash costs, cash costs per ounce sold, AISC, AISC per ounce sold, net cash from operating activities before changes in working capital, mine-site free cash flow, liquidity, net cash (debt), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to equity holders and adjusted net earnings (loss) per share attributable to equity holders, sustaining capital expenditures, and expansion capital expenditures. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosures included in the Company's Q2 2022 MD&A are incorporated by reference in this presentation.
Further details on these non-GAAP financial measures are included on pages 31 to 36 of the Company's Q2 2022 MD&A filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
IAMGOLD - Building a Leading High-Margin Gold Producer
FOCUSING ON PROFITABILITY
2022 gold production guidance of 570,000 - 640,000 ounces
Prioritizing capital allocation to generate best return on invested capital
Developing Côté Gold - a robust, tier I, low-cost and long- life asset with production expected in early 2024
COMMITMENT TO ESG
Zero Harm® commitment and focus on safety, while building strong community partnerships
Commitment to achieve net negative GHG emissions by 2050
Rapid COVID-19 response with robust health & safety protocols
FINANCIAL CAPACITY
Liquidity position of ~$802 million1, including $453 million in cash & equivalents and $349 million in credit facility
Pursuing alternatives to increase liquidity to deliver Côté on updated schedule
Agreement to sell Rosebel for cash consideration of $360 million to Zijin Mining expected to close in Q1 20232
Robust oil hedge program in 2022 (80% WTI, 71% Brent)3
PIPELINE OF PROJECTS
Proven exploration program focused on unlocking value in key districts with long-term potential near existing infrastructure
Project pipeline with potential long-term growth: Côté, Bambouk and Chibougamau districts
1. As at June 30, 2022, $451.1 million cash & equivalents plus $1.8 million in short term investments, excludes restricted cash of $38.9 million; $348.7 million available under the Credit Facility following $150 million drawdown in Q2. The Company
believes this measure provides investors with additional information regarding the liquidity position of the Company. 2. Refer to news release dated October 18, 2022. Subject to certain regulatory approvals including the receipt of approvals from
the relevant authorities in the People's Republic of China, approval for transfer of licenses from the Government of Suriname, as well as other customary closing conditions. 3. WTI @ $38 - $62/bbl and Brent at $50 - $65/bbl.
Projects Overview
ESSAKANE
ROSEBEL
WESTWOOD
Burkina Faso, West Africa
Suriname, South America
Quebec, Canada
PRODUCTION
(90% Ownership)
(95% RGM | 66.5% Saramacca3)
(100%)
Start-up
2010
2004 (Saramacca H2 20)
2014
Mine type
Open pit
Open pit
Underground / Satellite open pit
Estimated mine life
~20271
~20332
~2033+4
FY 2021 Results2, attributable
412,000 oz
154,000 oz
35,000 oz
'21 guidance 390-400 koz
'21 guidance 140-160 koz
'21 guidance 35-45 koz
2022 Guidance2, attributable
360,000 - 385,000 oz
155,000 - 180,000 oz
55,000 - 75,000 oz
CONSTRUCTION
CÔTÉ GOLD
Ontario, Canada
(64.75% Ownership)
Start-up
Early 2024
Mine type
Open pit
Estimated mine life
~2041+
Years 1 - 6 (100% basis)
495,000 oz
Life-of-mine(100% basis)
365,000 oz
$851/oz AISC
1. Heap leach project currently under assessment. 2. Refer to news release dated January 12, 2022. 3. 70/30 Saramacca UJV (RGM / Staatsolie) and 95% Rosebel ownership (70% x 95% = 66.5%). 4.
Subject to underground mine assessment.
