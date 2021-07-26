Log in
    IMG   CA4509131088

IAMGOLD CORPORATION

(IMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

IAMGOLD : Essakane and Giants of Africa are planning to build a sports complex in Ouagadougou

07/26/2021 | 03:08pm EDT
Essakane and Giants of Africa are planning to build a sports complex in Ouagadougou

One of the main focuses of the mining company IAMGOLD ESSAKANE SA's social responsibility strategy is the fulfilment of the population, especially the youth. In fact, it decided in partnership with Giants of Africa and the city hall of Ouagadougou to renovate the youth and culture centre of Ouagadougou to provide it with a sports complex for the youth. The agreement for the construction of this gem was signed on Friday, July 2 in Ouagadougou.

This marks the beginning of the construction of two basketball fields and one volleyball field with adequate and modern equipment.

The overall cost is 150 million CFAF funded by IAMGOLD ESSAKANE SA in partnership with Giants of Africa, including 125 million for planning and construction of the fields and another 25 million for a program to mentor youth.

Tidiane Barry, Country Director of IAMGOLD ESSAKANE SA, says that the project is part of the company's policy to develop actions and programs with a positive and sustainable impact in the countries where the company operates. The company wants to contribute to youth fulfilment through the construction of a sports complex. We think that through sport and culture, youth could be provided with a positive foundation and have a good future ahead of them. The choice of basketball is explained by our partnership with Giants of Africa, which is an association built by the African basketball star Masa Ujiri, NBA champion and Toronto Raptors President. The goals of the project are to:

  • Uncover the best talents and contribute to the education and emancipation of the youth;
  • Arouse general interest for basketball among the youth;
  • Promote the development of basketball through coaching and training programs led by basketball players and renowned coaches; and
  • Use these sports activities to enhance the life of young people.

According to the work schedule, the complex should be completed in the month of September 2021.

Disclaimer

IAMGOLD Corporation published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 19:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
