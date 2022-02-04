Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. IAMGOLD Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMG   CA4509131088

IAMGOLD CORPORATION

(IMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IAMGOLD : Files Technical Report for the Rosebel Gold Mine

02/04/2022 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2022) - IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announces that the Company has filed a technical report titled "Technical Report on the Rosebel Gold Mine, Suriname" (the "Rosebel Technical Report") prepared by Rosebel Gold Mines N.V. ("RGM"), a subsidiary of the Company, in collaboration with WSP Global Inc. ("WSP") and SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. ("SRK") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), as reported in the Company's news release dated January 12, 2022.

The Rosebel Technical Report was prepared by representatives of IAMGOLD, WSP and SRK, each of whom is a "qualified person", as defined in NI 43-101 (a "QP"). WSP and SRK QPs are independent of IAMGOLD and have reviewed and approved the information contained in their respective sections of disclosure contained in the Rosebel Technical Report.

The Rosebel Technical Report can be found on the Company's website at www.iamgold.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally: North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions the Company is developing high potential mining districts that encompass operating mines and construction, development and exploration projects. The Company's operating mines include Essakane in Burkina Faso, Rosebel (including Saramacca) in Suriname and Westwood in Canada. A solid base of strategic assets is complemented by the Côté Gold construction project in Canada, the Boto Gold development project in Senegal, as well as greenfield and brownfield exploration projects in various countries located in the Americas and West Africa.

IAMGOLD employs approximately 5,000 people. IAMGOLD is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance practices, including its commitment to Zero Harm®, in every aspect of its business. IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IMG) and is one of the companies on the JSI index1.

1 Jantzi Social Index ("JSI"). The JSI is a socially screened market capitalization-weighted common stock index modeled on the S&P/TSX 60. It consists of companies which pass a set of broadly based environmental, social and governance rating criteria.

IAMGOLD Contact Information

Graeme Jennings, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: 416 360 4743 | Mobile: 416 388 6883

Philip Rabenok, Manager, Investor Relations
Tel: 416 933 5783 | Mobile: 647 967 9942

Toll-free: 1 888 464 9999
[email protected]

This entire news release may be accessed via fax, e-mail, IAMGOLD's website at www.iamgold.com and through Newsfile's website atwww.newsfilecorp.com. All material information on IAMGOLD can be found atwww.sedar.comor atwww.sec.gov.

Si vous désirez obtenir la version française de ce communiqué, veuillez consulter lewww.iamgold.com/French/accueil/default.aspx.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112866

SOURCE IAMGOLD Corporation

Disclaimer

IAMGOLD Corporation published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 22:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IAMGOLD CORPORATION
05:58pIAMGOLD : Files Technical Report for the Rosebel Gold Mine
PU
02/03RCF Management Urges IAMGOLD Corporation to Replace Directors at Annual Meeting
CI
02/03Resource Capital Fund Corrects IAMGOLD's 'Inaccurate' Statements, Affirms Call for Lead..
MT
02/03IAMGOLD BRIEF : RCF Calls on Board to Listen to its Shareholders, Re-Engage with RCF and "..
MT
02/03IAMGOLD BRIEF : RCF "Affirms Its Commitment to Transformational Change at IAMGOLD and Corr..
MT
02/03IAMGOLD BRIEF : Says IAMGOLD's Recent Statements Include "Self-Serving Falsehoods and Misc..
MT
02/03RCF Affirms Its Commitment to Transformational Change at IAMGOLD and Corrects Misleadin..
AQ
02/02IAMGOLD 'Disappointed' Over RCF's Launch of Proxy Fight, 'Sets Record Straight' on Inve..
MT
02/02IAMGOLD : SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON RCF'S OVERREACHING DEMANDS - Form 6-K
PU
02/02IAMGOLD : Sets the Record Straight on RCF's Overreaching Demands
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IAMGOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 152 M - -
Net income 2021 -90,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 92,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 209 M 1 199 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart IAMGOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IAMGOLD Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAMGOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,53 $
Average target price 3,32 $
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniella Elena Dimitrov President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Donald Kinloch Charter Chairman
Bruno Lemelin Regional Vice President-Americas
Sophie Hallé Senior Manager-Finance & Administration
Timothy R. Snider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IAMGOLD CORPORATION-18.53%1 209
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.35%49 380
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.25%33 996
PJSC POLYUS-7.26%21 483
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-6.45%18 075
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-7.92%13 075