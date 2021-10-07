Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. IAMGOLD Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMG   CA4509131088

IAMGOLD CORPORATION

(IMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IAMGOLD : New archaeological find in Brokopondo, in Suriname

10/07/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New archaeological find in Brokopondo, in Suriname

While trying to build a new mast at Rosebel Gold Mines, near the Pikin Saramacca concession, a new archaeological site has been discovered in Brokopondo, in Suriname. Steve Chin A Foeng, the Saramacca Project Supervisor, saw a polished stone axe during groundwork and immediately ceased activities. In addition to the polished stone axe, there also appeared to be some pottery shards in the surrounding area.

The find was reported to management after all work in the area was halted and Rosebel contacted the Archaeological Service of the Directorate of Culture in Suriname.

According to the 2002 Monuments Act, archaeological finds must be reported to the Archaeological Service of the Culture Directorate, as well as to the District Commissioner. In this regard, the policy officer of Culture and Archaeologist, Irene Meulenberg, conducted a field inspection of the new site. The District Commissioner of the Upper Suriname Region, Walter Bojanski, was also present during the inspection.

The new site is not far from a cave where another archaeological site was discovered in 2019. Currently, the finds are being examined by the Archaeological Service and, in the future, the intention is to investigate both the already known archaeological site and the new site in order to obtain more information about the history of Suriname.

Disclaimer

IAMGOLD Corporation published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 20:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IAMGOLD CORPORATION
04:07pIAMGOLD : New archaeological find in Brokopondo, in Suriname
PU
10/06IAMGOLD : Corporate Presentation – October 2021
PU
10/05IAMGOLD Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Ann K. Masse to its board of directors
CI
10/04IAMGOLD : ANNOUNCES DATES FOR ITS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS (Form 6-K)
PU
10/04IAMGOLD : Announces Dates for Its Third Quarter 2021 Results
PU
10/04IAMGOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT TO BOA : ANN K. MASSE (Form 6-K)
PU
10/04IAMGOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT TO BOA : Ann K. Masse
PU
09/28CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1.41% to 20,174.14
RE
09/27IAMGOLD : to undertake comprehensive action to combat climate change
PU
09/27IAMGOLD TO UNDERTAKE COMPREHENSIVE A : COMMITS TO NET NEGATIVE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IAMGOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 139 M - -
Net income 2021 2,25 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,50 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 327x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 136 M 1 140 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart IAMGOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IAMGOLD Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAMGOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,38 $
Average target price 3,29 $
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
P. Gordon Stothart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniella Elena Dimitrov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald Kinloch Charter Chairman
Bruno Lemelin Senior Vice President-Operations & Projects
Sophie Hallé Senior Manager-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IAMGOLD CORPORATION-35.76%1 131
NEWMONT CORPORATION-8.95%43 640
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-19.83%32 722
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-20.54%22 525
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-10.68%16 920
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-9.89%13 691