IAMGOLD : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
Meeting Type :
Annual General Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
April 06, 2023
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
April 06, 2023
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
April 06, 2023
Meeting Date :
May 11, 2023
Meeting Location (if available) :
Virtual Meeting
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
Yes
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders
No
NAA for Registered Holders
No
Voting Security Details:
Description
CUSIP Number
ISIN
COMMON
450913108
CA4509131088
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for IAMGOLD CORPORATION
Disclaimer
IAMGOLD Corporation published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 19:18:06 UTC.