  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. IAMGOLD Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMG   CA4509131088

IAMGOLD CORPORATION

(IMG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:23:12 2023-03-13 pm EDT
3.225 CAD   +8.95%
IAMGOLD : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

03/13/2023 | 03:19pm EDT
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type :

Annual General Meeting

Record Date for Notice of Meeting :

April 06, 2023

Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :

April 06, 2023

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :

April 06, 2023

Meeting Date :

May 11, 2023

Meeting Location (if available) :

Virtual Meeting

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:

No

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:

Yes

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders

No

NAA for Registered Holders

No

Voting Security Details:

Description

CUSIP Number

ISIN

COMMON

450913108

CA4509131088

Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for IAMGOLD CORPORATION

Attachments

Disclaimer

IAMGOLD Corporation published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 19:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 862 M - -
Net income 2023 0,90 M - -
Net Debt 2023 605 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -269x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 029 M 1 034 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart IAMGOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IAMGOLD Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAMGOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,15 $
Average target price 3,13 $
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maryse Bélanger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Maarten Theunissen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Bruno Lemelin Regional Vice President-Americas
Sophie Hallé Senior Manager-Finance & Administration
Anne Marie Toutant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IAMGOLD CORPORATION-14.70%1 029
NEWMONT CORPORATION-10.68%33 496
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-5.17%28 044
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-12.64%20 743
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.77%18 370
POLYUS0.00%14 920