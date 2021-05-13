Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. IAMGOLD Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMG   CA4509131088

IAMGOLD CORPORATION

(IMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IAMGOLD Provides Update on Operations

05/13/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2021) - IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following updates on its operations:

Rosebel Gold Mine

At the Rosebel Gold Mine ("Rosebel") in Suriname, Rosebel and the Rosebell Goldmines Werknemers Organisatie (the "Union") have finalized a new Collective Labour Agreement. The agreement applies to the two-year period from August 16, 2020 to August 15, 2022, inclusive.

Westwood Mine

At the Westwood Mine in Canada, the Company plans to proceed with a targeted, safe restart of underground operations following the recall of employees announced on April 22, 2021.

The restart would commence in the second half of 2021 with the East Zone. Activities in the second quarter 2021 continue to be focused on training and rehabilitation work.

As reported in IAMGOLD's first quarter 2021 results news release on May 3, 2021, mill feed this year is being sourced from the Grand Duc satellite open pit, located three kilometres from the Westwood mill complex, and is expected to be supplemented by underground material from the Westwood mine. Guidance for Westwood production remains at 45,000 to 65,000 ounces in 2021.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by, but not limited to, the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "would", "continue", "expect", "expected", "budget", "forecast", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "schedule", "guidance", "outlook", "potential", "plans", "targeted", "focused", or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to meet expected, estimated or planned gold production, or to accurately estimate mineral resources or mineral reserves, differences in the mineral content within the material identified as mineral resources or mineral reserves from that predicted, unexpected increases in all-in sustaining costs or other costs, unexpected increases in capital expenditures, operating expenditures and exploration expenditures, changes in development or mining plans due to changes in logistical, technical or other factors, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, changes in world gold markets and other risks disclosed in IAMGOLD's most recent Form 40-F/ Annual Information Form on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml and Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com, which are incorporated herein. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable law.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally: North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions the Company is developing high potential mining districts that encompass operating mines, construction, development, and exploration projects. The Company's operating mines include Westwood in Canada, Rosebel (including Saramacca) in Suriname and Essakane in Burkina Faso. A solid base of strategic assets is complemented by the Côté Gold construction project in Canada, the Boto Gold development project in Senegal, as well as greenfield and brownfield exploration projects in various countries located in the Americas and West Africa.

IAMGOLD employs approximately 5,000 people. IAMGOLD is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance practices, including its commitment to Zero Harm®, in every aspect of its business. IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IMG) and is one of the companies on the JSI index1.

1 Jantzi Social Index ("JSI"). The JSI is a socially screened market capitalization-weighted common stock index modeled on the S&P/TSX 60. It consists of companies which pass a set of broadly based environmental, social and governance rating criteria.

For further information please contact:

Indi Gopinathan, VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, IAMGOLD Corporation
Tel: (416) 360-4743 Mobile: (416) 388-6883

Philip Rabenok, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations, IAMGOLD Corporation
Tel: (416) 933-5783 Mobile: (647) 967-9942

Toll-free: 1-888-464-9999 info@iamgold.com

Please note:

This entire news release may be accessed via fax, e-mail, IAMGOLD's website at www.iamgold.com and through Newsfile's website at www.newsfilecorp.com. All material information on IAMGOLD can be found at www.sedar.com or at www.sec.gov.

Si vous désirez obtenir la version française de ce communiqué, veuillez consulter le https://www.iamgold.com/French/accueil/default.aspx

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84018


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about IAMGOLD CORPORATION
05:25pIAMGOLD Provides Update on Operations
NE
05/10VANSTAR MINING RESOURCES  : Announces Drilling Program on Nelligan
AQ
05/07IAMGOLD  : Rosebel Community Fund and SEMiF finance new cooling system for publi..
PU
05/06IAMGOLD  : Virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Holders of Common Shares of IAM..
PU
05/05IAMGOLD Shareholders Elect Board of Directors
NE
05/04Iamgold Maintains Sector Perform Rating at RBC Despite Weak Q1 Results
MT
05/04IAMGOLD  : Neutral Rating Maintained by Credit Suisse Following Weak Q1 Results
MT
05/04IAMGOLD  : Q1 2021 Results
PU
05/04IAMGOLD  : Management's discussion and analysis of financial position and result..
PU
05/04IAMGOLD  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Generates $102 Million in Operati..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 297 M - -
Net income 2021 136 M - -
Net cash 2021 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 549 M 1 547 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart IAMGOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IAMGOLD Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAMGOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,18 $
Last Close Price 3,25 $
Spread / Highest target 87,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
P. Gordon Stothart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniella Elena Dimitrov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald Kinloch Charter Chairman
Bruno Lemelin Senior Vice President-Operations & Projects
Sophie Hallé Senior Manager-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IAMGOLD CORPORATION-15.63%1 552
NEWMONT CORPORATION13.31%54 469
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.62%41 942
POLYUS-0.17%27 223
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.1.47%19 647
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED7.14%17 439