IAMGOLD : Q1 2023 Conference Call

First Quarter 2023 Financial & Operating Results Conference Call May 12, 2023 FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS Cautionary Statement CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION All information included in this presentation, including any information as to the Company's future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, including statements in respect of the prospects and/or development of the Company's projects, other than statements of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") and such forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this presentation. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "budget", "forecast", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "schedule", "guidance", "outlook", "potential", "seek", "targets", "cover", "strategy", or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. For example, forward-looking statements in this presentation include, without limitation, those under the headings "Outlook", "Quarterly Updates", "Exploration", "Liquidity and Capital Resources" and "Market Trends" and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources and the realization of such estimates; operational and financial performance including the Company's guidance for and actual results of production, costs and capital and other expenditures such as exploration and including depreciation expense and effective tax rate; the expected costs and schedule to complete construction of the Côté Gold project; the updated life-of-mine plan, ramp up assumptions and other project metrics including operating costs in respect to the Côté Gold project; expected benefits from the operational improvements and de-risking strategies implemented or to be implemented by the Company; mine development activities; the Company's capital allocation; the composition of the Company's portfolio of assets including its operating mines, development and exploration projects; the completion of the sale of the Bambouk assets; permitting timelines and the expected receipt of permits; inflation; global supply chain constraints; the ability to secure alternative sources of consumables of comparable quality and on reasonable terms; workforce and contractor availability, labour costs and other labour impacts; the impacts of weather; the future price of gold and other commodities; foreign exchange rates and currency fluctuations; impairment assessments and assets carrying values estimates; safety and security concerns in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates and the impact thereof on the Company's operational and financial performance and financial condition; and government regulation of mining operations. The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, financial, operational and other risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, including those described below, which could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and, as such, undue reliance must not be placed on them. Forward-looking statements are also based on numerous material factors and assumptions, including as described in this presentation, including with respect to: the Company's present and future business strategies; operations performance within expected ranges; anticipated future production and cash flows; local and global economic conditions and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future; the price of precious metals, other minerals and key commodities; projected mineral grades; international exchanges rates; anticipated capital and operating costs; the availability and timing of required governmental and other approvals for the construction of the Company's projects. Risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the ability of the Company to successfully complete the construction of Côté Gold and commence commercial production from the mine; the ability of the Company to complete the sales of the remaining Bambouk assets; the Company's business strategies and its ability to execute thereon; security risks, including civil unrest, war or terrorism and disruptions to the Company's supply chain as a result of such security risks, particularly in Burkina Faso and the Sahel region surrounding the Company's Essakane mine; the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 (and its variants) on the Company and its workforce; the availability of labour and qualified contractors; the availability of key inputs for the Company's operations and disruptions in global supply chains; the volatility of the Company's securities; litigation; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; mine closure and rehabilitation risks; management of certain of the Company's assets by other companies or joint venture partners; the lack of availability of insurance covering all of the risks associated with a mining company's operations; unexpected geological conditions; competition and consolidation in the mining sector; the profitability of the Company being highly dependent on the condition and results of the mining industry as a whole, and the gold mining industry in particular; changes in the global prices for gold, and commodities used in the operation of the Company's business (such as diesel and electricity); legal, litigation, legislative, political or economic risks and new developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company carries on business; changes in taxes, including mining tax regimes; the failure to obtain in a timely manner from authorities key permits, authorizations or approvals necessary for exploration, development or operation, operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical difficulties and major equipment failure; the inability of the Company to participate in any gold price increase above the cap in any collar transaction entered into in conjunction with certain gold sale prepayment arrangements; the availability of capital; the level of liquidity and capital resources; access to capital markets and financing; the Company's level of indebtedness; the Company's ability to satisfy covenants under its credit facilities; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in the Company's credit rating; the Company's choices in capital allocation; effectiveness of the Company's ongoing cost containment efforts; the Company's ability to execute on de-risking activities and measures to improve operations; risks related to third-party contractors, including reduced control over aspects of the Company's operations and/or the failure and/or the effectiveness of contractors to perform; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; changes in U.S. dollar and other currency exchange rates or gold lease rates; capital and currency controls in foreign jurisdictions; assessment of carrying values for the Company's assets, including the ongoing potential for material impairment and/or write-downs of such assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; the fact that reserves and resources, expected metallurgical recoveries, capital and operating costs are estimates which may require revision; the presence of unfavourable content in ore deposits, including clay and coarse gold; inaccuracies in life of mine plans; failure to meet operational targets; equipment malfunctions; information systems security threats and cybersecurity; laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment; employee relations and labour disputes; the maintenance of tailings storage facilities and the potential for a major spill or failure of the tailings facilities due to uncontrollable events, lack of reliable infrastructure, including access to roads, bridges, power sources and water supplies; physical and regulatory risks related to climate change; unpredictable weather patterns and challenging weather conditions at mine sites; attraction and retention of key employees and other qualified personnel; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour, negotiations with respect to new, reasonable collective labour agreements may not be agreed to; the ability of contractors to timely complete projects on acceptable terms; the relationship with the communities surrounding the Company's operations and projects; indigenous rights or claims; illegal mining; the potential direct or indirect operational impacts resulting from external factors, including infectious diseases, pandemics, or other public health emergencies; and the inherent risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business generally. Please see the Company's AIF or Form 40-F available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml for a comprehensive discussion of the risks faced by the Company and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable law. 2 FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS Technical Information and Qualified Persons CAUTIONARY NOTE TO U.S. INVESTORS REGARDING DISCLOSURE OF MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES The mineral resource and reserve estimates contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). These standards are similar to those used by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") Industry Guide No. 7, as interpreted by SEC staff ("Industry Guide 7"). However, the definitions in NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards differ in certain respects from those under Industry Guide 7. Accordingly, mineral resource and reserve information contained in this presentation may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by United States companies. Under Industry Guide 7, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. As a result of the adoption of amendments to the SEC's disclosure rules (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), which more closely align its disclosure requirements and policies for mining properties with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards, and which became effective on February 25, 2019, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." In addition, the SEC has amended definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" in its amended rules, with definitions that are substantially similar to those used in NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. Issuers must begin to comply with the SEC Modernization Rules in their first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021, though Canadian issuers that report in the United States using the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System ("MJDS") may still use NI 43-101 rather than the SEC Modernization Rules when using the SEC's MJDS registration statement and annual report forms. United States investors are cautioned that while the SEC now recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under the SEC Modernization Rules, investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Under Canadian regulations, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in limited circumstances. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources", or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports in this presentation are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any part or all of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. QUALIFIED PERSON AND TECHNICAL INFORMATION The technical and scientific information relating to exploration activities disclosed in this document was prepared under the supervision of and verified and reviewed by Craig MacDougall, P.Geo., Executive Vice President, Growth, IAMGOLD. Mr. MacDougall is a "qualified person" (a "QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Data verification involves data input and review by senior project geologists at site, scheduled weekly and monthly reporting to senior exploration management and the completion of project site visits by senior exploration management to review the status of ongoing project activities and data underlying reported results. All drilling results for exploration projects or supporting resource and reserve estimates referenced in this presentation have been previously reported in news release disclosures either by the Company or the project operator as the case may be (see referenced news releases) and have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The sampling and assay data from drilling programs are monitored through the implementation of a quality assurance - quality control (QA-QC) program designed to follow industry best practice. Drill core (HQ and NQ size) samples are selected by the project geologists and sawn in half with a diamond saw at the project site. Half of the core is typically retained at the site for reference purposes. Generally, sample intervals are 1.0 to 1.5 metres in length and reverse circulation holes are sampled at 1.0 metre intervals at the drill rig. Samples are prepared and analyzed at site for the Company's producing mines and at accredited regional laboratories for the Company's exploration projects, using analysis techniques such as standard fire assay with a 50 gram charge; fire assay with gravimetric finish, or LeachWELL rapid cyanide leach with fire assay with a 50 gram charge. Lisa Ragsdale, P.Geo (Director, Mining Geology, IAMGOLD Corporation), is the QP responsible for the review and approval of all mineral resource estimates contained herein, as at December 31, 2022. Guy Bourque, Eng. (Director, Mining, IAMGOLD Corporation), is the QP responsible for the review and approval of all mineral reserve estimates contained herein, as at December 31, 2022. The technical information has been included herein with the consent and prior review of the above noted QPs, who have verified the data disclosed, and data underlying the information or opinions contained herein. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures, including average realized gold price per ounce sold, cash costs, cash costs per ounce sold, AISC, AISC per ounce sold, net cash from operating activities before changes in working capital, mine-site free cash flow, liquidity, net cash (debt), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to equity holders and adjusted net earnings (loss) per share attributable to equity holders, sustaining capital expenditures, and expansion capital expenditures. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosures included in the Company's Q1 2023 MD&A are incorporated by reference in this presentation. Further details on these non-GAAP financial measures are included on pages 29 to 34 of the Company's Q1 2023 MD&A filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. 3 FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS Highlights CORPORATE & STRATEGIC Côté Gold financed through construction and ramp up Received proceeds of: $386.4 million for the sale of Rosebel 1 and $197.6 million (pre-tax) for sale of Senegal assets 2

and $197.6 million (pre-tax) for sale of Senegal assets Funding agreement 3 on Côté Gold saw Sumitomo Metal Mining contribute $250 million of IAMGOLD Côté obligations up to May 1, 2023 Adjusted EBITDA4 of $83 million from continuing operations Cash + cash equivalents (as at Mar 31, 2023) of $532.1 million5 and liquidity4 of $789.4 million OPERATIONS & PROJECTS Attributable gold production of 113,000 oz Cost of sales of $1,176/oz sold, cash costs4 of $1,094/oz sold, AISC4 of $1,525/oz sold Focus on safety: Côté Gold LTIFR (lost time injury frequency rate) of 0.02, total project hours of 9.8 million hours to date Côté Gold project approximately 80% complete, on track for production early next year Remaining attributable cost to complete Côté Gold estimated at between $625 - $700 million (on 70% basis) • IAMGOLD expected to fund $460 - $535 million during remainder of 2023 (based on 60.3% interest) 1. Refer to news release dated February 1, 2023 and Q4 2022 MD&A. 2. Remaining Bambouk assets to close in Q2/Q3 2023. Refer to news releases dated December 20, 2022 and April 26, 2023. 3. Refer to news release dated December 19, 2022 4 4. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section on slide #3. 5. At March 31, 2023, $532.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash of $58.6 million related to closure obligations at Essakane, Doyon division and Côté Gold. Q1 Operational Overview (all operations) PRODUCTION Gold production (attr.) of 113,000 ounces Essakane production higher than expected due to continuing high grades offsetting lower tonnes due to in-country supply chain challenges

in-country supply chain challenges Westwood ramp up continues with underground development securing safe access to multiple ore faces to increase operational flexibility OPERATING COSTS Cost of sales1 of $1,176/oz sold Cash costs2 of $1,094/oz sold AISC2 of $1,525/oz sold Operating costs remain at higher levels due to continued inflationary impacts on cost inputs and supply chain constraints AISC below guidance due to lower than planned capitalized waste stripping at Essakane in the quarter RESPONSIBILITY & ACCOUNTABILITY DARTFR (days away, restricted, transferred duty) of 0.60 YTD tracking above target of 0.40 TRIFR (total recordable injuries) of 0.84 YTD above target of 0.69 External review of the Company's GHG emissions profile across all sites completed and a draft action plan of the Company's global commitments being updated with roadmap to be published in the inaugural TCFD report in 2023. FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS OPERATING RESULTS 2023 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 GUIDANCE Essakane (90%) koz 92 112 340 - 380 Westwood (100%) koz 21 16 70 - 90 Production - continuing ops (attr.) koz 113 128 410 - 470 Rosebel (95%) koz 25 46 Total production (attr.) koz 138 174 Gold sales (attr.) koz 133 181 Cost of sales1 (attr., continuing ops) US$/oz $1,176 $921 $1,125 - $1,175 Cash costs2 (attr., continuing ops) US$/oz $1,094 $914 $1,125 - $1,175 AISC2 (attr., continuing ops) US$/oz $1,525 $1,389 $1,625 - $1,700 Capex2,3 - sustaining, cont. ops US$M $35.0 $56.1 $195 Capex2,3 - expansion, cont. ops US$M $159.1 $80.0 $805 - $880 PRODUCTION (attr.) & COSTS2 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES 150 1,800 250 ounces'000 100 1,200 200 $/oz $M 150 50 600 100 50 0 0 0 Q1/22 Q2/22 Q3/22 Q4/22 Q1/23 Q1/22 Q2/22 Q3/22 Q4/22 Q1/23 Essakane Westwood Sustaining Capital Expansion Capital Côté Cash costs AISC 1. Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, is disclosed in the cost of sales note in the consolidated interim financial statements. 5 2. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on slide #3. 3. Capital expenditures represent incurred expenditures for property, plant and equipment and exploration and evaluation assets Attachments Original Link

