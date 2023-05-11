Advanced search
    IMG   CA4509131088

IAMGOLD CORPORATION

(IMG)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-11 pm EDT
4.280 CAD   -3.17%
Iamgold : Q1 2023 Management's Discussion and Analysis - Form 6-K
PU
Iamgold : Virtual Annual General Meeting of Holders of Common Shares of IAMGOLD Corporation (the "Issuer") May 11, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
Iamgold : Q1 2023 Conference Call
PU
IAMGOLD : Virtual Annual General Meeting of Holders of Common Shares of IAMGOLD Corporation (the "Issuer") May 11, 2023 - Form 6-K

05/11/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
Virtual Annual General Meeting of Holders of Common Shares of IAMGOLD Corporation (the "Issuer")

May 11, 2023

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations Section 11.3

Election of Directors

The nominees listed on the Management Information Circular dated April 10, 2023, were elected as directors of the Corporation to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. The Corporation received the following votes with respect to the election of the eight nominees:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Renaud Adams 289,059,227 99.39 1,765,123 0.61
Ian Ashby 288,870,065 99.33 1,954,285 0.67
Maryse Bélanger 282,765,379 97.23 8,058,971 2.77
Christiane Bergevin 289,124,439 99.42 1,699,912 0.58
Ann Masse 288,436,303 99.18 2,388,048 0.82
Lawrence Peter O'Hagan 282,832,173 97.25 7,992,177 2.75
Kevin O'Kane 288,082,112 99.06 2,742,238 0.94
David Smith 286,386,262 98.47 4,438,087 1.53

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP were appointed auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed, and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. The Corporation received the following votes with respect to the election of the auditor:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
304,823,865 92.79 23,676,436 7.21

Executive Compensation

The shareholders approved an advisory resolution on IAMGOLD's approach to executive compensation. The Corporation received the following votes with respect to executive compensation:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against
238,801,915 82.11 52,022,434 17.89

Dated this 11th day of May, 2023.

IAMGOLD CORPORATION

/s/ Tim Bradburn

_____________________________

Tim Bradburn

Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

IAMGOLD Corporation published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 21:49:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
