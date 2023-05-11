IAMGOLD : Virtual Annual General Meeting of Holders of Common Shares of IAMGOLD Corporation (the "Issuer") May 11, 2023 - Form 6-K
05/11/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
Virtual Annual General Meeting of Holders of Common Shares of IAMGOLD Corporation (the "Issuer")
May 11, 2023
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations Section 11.3
Election of Directors
The nominees listed on the Management Information Circular dated April 10, 2023, were elected as directors of the Corporation to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. The Corporation received the following votes with respect to the election of the eight nominees:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Renaud Adams
289,059,227
99.39
1,765,123
0.61
Ian Ashby
288,870,065
99.33
1,954,285
0.67
Maryse Bélanger
282,765,379
97.23
8,058,971
2.77
Christiane Bergevin
289,124,439
99.42
1,699,912
0.58
Ann Masse
288,436,303
99.18
2,388,048
0.82
Lawrence Peter O'Hagan
282,832,173
97.25
7,992,177
2.75
Kevin O'Kane
288,082,112
99.06
2,742,238
0.94
David Smith
286,386,262
98.47
4,438,087
1.53
Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP were appointed auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed, and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. The Corporation received the following votes with respect to the election of the auditor:
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
304,823,865
92.79
23,676,436
7.21
Executive Compensation
The shareholders approved an advisory resolution on IAMGOLD's approach to executive compensation. The Corporation received the following votes with respect to executive compensation:
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
238,801,915
82.11
52,022,434
17.89
Dated this 11th day of May, 2023.
IAMGOLD CORPORATION
/s/ Tim Bradburn
_____________________________
Tim Bradburn
Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary