    IMG   CA4509131088

IAMGOLD CORPORATION

(IMG)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:07 2022-08-31 pm EDT
1.610 CAD    0.00%
IAMGOLD : helps open Suriname's first eye care hospital

08/31/2022 | 11:51am EDT
IAMGOLD helps open Suriname's first eye care hospital

In partnership with the KirpalaniFoundation and the Academic Hospital Paramaribo, IAMGOLD recently opened Suriname's first eye care hospital, a modern facility that will provide highly-specialized care for generations to come.

This initiative is part of IAMGOLD's community development program, which aims to contribute tangible benefits to our host communities by fostering economic growth, improving access to health and education, and investing in sport and cultural projects.

"As the parent company of our subsidiary Rosebel Gold Mines, we strive to achieve exemplary corporate citizenship within the Surinamese community. It is the core purpose of IAMGOLD to enrich the lives of our stakeholders; one way we do this is through investing in sustainable projects that add value to the entire community," said Bruno Lemelin, IAMGOLD's Senior Vice President, Operations and Projects, who was present at the inauguration of the hospital in July.

"When this project was presented to IAMGOLDback in 2018, we were very excited to contribute to it. It is an especially good feeling to see all that has been put in place and that we were able to help create a facility that will serve generations to come," he added.

It was back in November 2018 that the project started when IAMGOLD, KirpalaniFoundation and the Academic Hospital Paramaribojoined forces by enteringinto an agreement to convert the then-eye care clinic, which was missing necessary advanced eye care technology,into a state-of-the-art eye care hospital. To date, atotal of $4 million has been invested in the facilitythanks to the three partners andthe support of Suriname's National Development Bank (NOB) and the Surinamese government.

Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santhoki who was also present on the day of the inauguration expressedhis sincere appreciation to IAMGOLD."You have shownyour commitment and corporate social responsibility as a gold company, and in doing so, you aresupportingthe Surinamese community. On behalf of my government and the people of Suriname, I express my sincere thanks for your contribution," the president said at the unveiling.

Thisinvestment comes in additionto other donationsIAMGOLD has made in recent years along with its subsidiary Rosebel Gold Mines. Together they donated several pieces of medical equipment to the Academic Hospital Paramaribo and other medical facilities in the district of Brokopondo, where IAMGOLD operates.

The new eye care hospital will provide critical care to Surinamese people and service other neighbouring countries as well.

Blog article written with the assistance of Rachel Kasketi, External Relations Advisor at our Rosebel mine (Suriname).

Disclaimer

IAMGOLD Corporation published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 15:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
