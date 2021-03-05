IAMGOLD : Corporate Presentation – March 2021

Cautionary Statement

IAMGOLD - Positioned for Profitable Growth

I Diversified Operating Portfolio

• Three operating mines on three continents with 2021 guidance of 630-700koz1

• Disciplined approach to realizing value - targeting a self-funding model at each operation

• Operating improvements: Essakane optimization, Saramacca ramp-up, WW 'hub-and-spoke' II Compelling Value & Production Growth

• Peer-leading organic growth profile targeting gold production to >1 Mozpa by 2024 as Côté Gold brought online2,3

• Attractive value opportunity relative to peers on P/CF, EV/EBITDA and P/NAV metrics III Strong Financial Position

• Strong liquidity position of close to $1.5B, including $948M in cash & cash equivalents, and improving operating margins at existing operations4

• Fully funded growth pipeline with no need to pursue expensive M&A transactions

IV Culture of Accountable Mining

• Zero Harm® commitment and Focus on Safety, while building strong community partnerships

• Rapid COVID-19 response with extensive steps taken to protect the health & safety of employees and contractors

V Robust Pipeline of Projects

• Industry leading Reserve growth exceeding 75% since 2016 to 13.9Moz5 as at YE20

• Near-site district growth: Saramacca (RGM), Gosselin (Côté), Fayolle / Rouyn (WW)

• Re-seeding the pipeline with long-term growth: Boto & Bambouk District, Nelligan / Monster Lake

1. Refer to IAMGOLD news release dated January 19, 2021. 2. Based on 2024 target production range of 1.0-1.3Moz, not intended to be guidance.

3. Forward-looking statement. Please refer to the Cautionary Statement. 4. As at December 31, 2020; excludes restricted cash of $38.6 million. 5. On an attributable basis.