IAMGOLD and its partners reinforce the supply of potable water in Dori, Burkina Faso

On Thursday, June 3, 2021, the Governor of the Sahel region (which hosts IAMGOLD's Essakane mine), Salfo Kabore, accompanied by the Canadian Ambassador, Carol McQueen, IAMGOLD Corporation's Senior Vice President, Operations & Projects, Bruno Lemelin, IAMGOLD Essakane SA's General Manager, Mohamed Ourriban, the Deputy and Mayor of Dori, Aziz Diallo, and the General Manager of the National Water and Sanitation Agency (ONEA), G. Frédéric François Kabore, inaugurated the potable water treatment station built along the banks of the Yakouta dam.

Financed by the Canadian government, IAMGOLD and One Drop Foundation as part of phase 1 of the Water and Sustainable Economic Growth in the Sahel Project (ECED-Sahel) (2015-2019), this potable water treatment station has been handed over to the ONEA, Burkina Faso's national water management agency.

This project, implemented by Cowater International, was completed at a cost of more than 7 billion CFAF (C$17 million). This project reinforces the potable water supply capacities of over 60,000 inhabitants and 13 nearby communities connected to the ONEA network, and provides better water supply to Dori, the capital of the Sahel region.

Work carried out during phase 1 of the ECED-Sahel project includes the construction of infrastructures, including this 230 m3/h capacity treatment station.

ECED-Sahel is a project that involves multiple aspects - potable water supply, sanitation, agriculture, and governance - in the communities near Essakane mine: Dori, Gorom-Gorom, and Falagountou. Its aim is to meet the critical need of water in this arid, drought-prone region.

Delighted, the Deputy and Mayor Aziz Diallo expressed his gratitude on behalf of the populations for the completion of this infrastructure providing access to potable water, a rare and precious resource in Sahel, hence why it is called 'blue gold.'

In his speech on behalf of IAMGOLD, Bruno Lemelin said that he was very proud that the company was able to contribute and mobilize its partners to fund this major project benefitting the people of Sahel.

The Canadian Ambassador, Carol McQueen, stated that this was a foundational project and a catalyst that will change people's lives and allow them to thrive. It is a long-term project that will deeply transform people's lives.