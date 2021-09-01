Iamgold suspends convoys to Burkina Faso gold mine after attack

OUAGADOUGOU, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gunmen attacked a convoy of
Iamgold Corp vehicles travelling to the Essakane gold
mine in Burkina Faso on Tuesday, wounding one police officer
before being repelled by the convoy's security detail, the
Canadian mining company said.
Following the attack, Iamgold has suspended convoys to and
from Essakane, which is the company's biggest operating mine and
is near the border with Niger.
Assailants fired on the vehicles from several hundred metres
away and retreated after a brief firefight with security
personnel. No passengers were hurt and the police officer is in
a stable condition, the statement issued on Tuesday said.
"After analysis of the situation, all convoys coming or
going to Essakane are cancelled until further notice," the
Toronto-listed company said.
The attack came less than two weeks after at least 80 people
were killed when Islamist militants raided a civilian convoy
that was being escorted by military police near the northern
town of Arbinda.
Militant violence in Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali has
intensified in recent years despite the presence and
interventions by U.N., regional and Western troops.
Thousands of civilians have been killed and millions
displaced by the violence in Burkina Faso since 2018.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Cooper Inveen; Editing by
David Clarke)