Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. IAMGOLD Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMG   CA4509131088

IAMGOLD CORPORATION

(IMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iamgold suspends convoys to Burkina Faso gold mine after attack

09/01/2021 | 09:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OUAGADOUGOU, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gunmen attacked a convoy of Iamgold Corp vehicles travelling to the Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso on Tuesday, wounding one police officer before being repelled by the convoy's security detail, the Canadian mining company said.

Following the attack, Iamgold has suspended convoys to and from Essakane, which is the company's biggest operating mine and is near the border with Niger.

Assailants fired on the vehicles from several hundred metres away and retreated after a brief firefight with security personnel. No passengers were hurt and the police officer is in a stable condition, the statement issued on Tuesday said.

"After analysis of the situation, all convoys coming or going to Essakane are cancelled until further notice," the Toronto-listed company said.

The attack came less than two weeks after at least 80 people were killed when Islamist militants raided a civilian convoy that was being escorted by military police near the northern town of Arbinda.

Militant violence in Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali has intensified in recent years despite the presence and interventions by U.N., regional and Western troops.

Thousands of civilians have been killed and millions displaced by the violence in Burkina Faso since 2018. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Cooper Inveen; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
All news about IAMGOLD CORPORATION
09:23aIamgold suspends convoys to Burkina Faso gold mine after attack
RE
08/31ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Announces Chief Operating Officer Appointment
MT
08/31OREZONE GOLD : Announces Overwhelming Support for Approval of Resolutions at Spe..
AQ
08/31JAGUAR MINING : Identifies significant greenstone belt extension in the iron qua..
AQ
08/27DENARIUS SILVER : Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
AQ
08/23ORIOLE RESOURCES : Completes Mineral Resource Estimate In Senegal Project
MT
08/19IAMGOLD : Rosebel Community Fund supports households in Surinamese communities
PU
08/17IAMGOLD : Rosebel Community Fund and Ministry of Natural Resources kick off stre..
PU
08/16IAMGOLD : Oriole Resources Gains 5% as Drilling Results in Senegal Project Confi..
MT
08/05B2GOLD : Kept at Sector Perform by RBC Capital Markets After Q2 Results
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IAMGOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 137 M - -
Net income 2021 2,20 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 364x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 103 M 1 101 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart IAMGOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IAMGOLD Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAMGOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,38 $
Average target price 3,38 $
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
P. Gordon Stothart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniella Elena Dimitrov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald Kinloch Charter Chairman
Bruno Lemelin Senior Vice President-Operations & Projects
Sophie Hallé Senior Manager-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IAMGOLD CORPORATION-35.76%1 101
NEWMONT CORPORATION-3.17%46 409
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-12.55%35 158
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-13.27%24 330
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.6.96%19 900
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.03%14 728