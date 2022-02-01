RCF Management to nominate directors to Iamgold board

Resource Capital Fund VII L.P., which is managed by RCF Management, owns about 5.2% of Iamgold.

"RCF believes immediate leadership change is required to address massive value destruction and chronic underperformance plaguing Iamgold," the fund said in a letter to the company.

Shares of Iamgold fell 16.7% last year.

The letter comes weeks after the miner announced Chief Executive Officer Gordon Stothart had stepped down from his role and resigned from the board.

Iamgold's finance head Daniella Dimitrov was named as the interim CEO.

The company's chairman Don Charter also retired from the board last week.

Iamgold said earlier this month it was commencing a strategic review process to evaluate options for Rosebel mine in Suriname, South America.

It was considering a material capital investment in 2022 and 2023 to address challenges faced by the mine.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shinjini Ganguli)