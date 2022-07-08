Iante Investments SOCIMI S A : Certificate of the Extraordinary and Universal GSM – 01.07.2022 07-08-2022

CERTIFICATE OF THE MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY AND UNIVERSAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF THE COMPANY "IANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI, S.A." Mr. Dámaso Riaño López, in his position as Secretary Non-Director of the Board of Directors of "IANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI, S.A." (hereinafter, the "Company"), whose position is in force and duly registered, CERTIFIES Whereas, on Julio 1 st , 2022, all the shareholders with voting rights of the Company, who hold all the subscribed and paid-up capital, appeared at the registered office, duly represented, unanimously agreeing to hold an Extraordinary and Universal General Shareholders' Meeting, which was held in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Bylaws and article 178 of the Spanish Corporation Law. Whereas, according to the attendance list, the meeting was attended by 100% of the share capital, duly represented. Whereas, Acting as Chairman and Secretary of the Board meeting, by unanimous agreement of the attendees, are Mr. Pablo Paramio García and Ms. Alicia Selvi Domínguez, respectively. IV. Whereas, the Chairman proposed the AGENDA, which was unanimously approved by the shareholders in attendance, comprising the following items: "First.- Share Capital Increase by way of the issuance of new shares in order and amendment of article 5 of the articles of association. Second.- Recording of the ownership of the new shares recently issued. Third.- Granting of specific authorization to execute the preceding decisions." Whereas, after deliberation on the matters included in the Agenda proposed by the Chairman and, the Extraordinary and Universal General Shareholders' Meeting having been declared by the Chairman to be validly constituted, the CORPORATE AGREEMENTS were unanimously adopted and are partially transcribed below from the Minute Book: "First.- Share capital increase by way of the issuance of new shares in order and amendment of article 5 of the articles of association. Having analysed the proposal presented by the board of directors, which was drawn up in accordance with article 286 of the Spanish Companies Act, the Universal General Shareholders' Meeting unanimously agree to increase the Company´s share capital from EUR 8,497,233.00 to EUR 9,392,454.00, that is, a total share capital increase of EUR 895,221.00. 1

This share capital increase is carried out through the issuance of 895,221 new nominative shares of the Company of the same series as the currently outstanding shares, numbered consecutively from 8,497,234 to 8,392,454, both inclusive which will have a par value of one euro (EUR 1.00). A share premium of EUR 2,059,008.30 or EUR 2.3 per share is agreed. The new shares will enjoy the same voting and economic rights as the shares in circulation until now. The rest of Shareholders are recognized as having the right to subscribe a number of shares proportional to the nominal value of those they already hold, notwithstanding which exercise of the pre-emptive subscription by the Shareholders is expressly waived. The share capital prior to this increase is fully subscribed and paid up. The subscription and payment of the new shares is made on the following terms: The company " AEREF V Iberian Residential Holdings, S.à.R.L. ", a company duly incorporated according to the Laws of Luxembourg, with professional address at 14-16 avenue Pasteur L-2310 (Luxembourg), duly registered with the Register of Companies of Luxembourg under number B223090, with Spanish Tax Identification Number N-0186398-D, subscribes and pays up in full 893,182 shares; numbered from 8,497,234 to 9,390,415, both inclusive, by their joint nominal value of EUR 893,182.00, plus a total share premium of EUR 2,054,318.60; all of that by means of a bank transfer to the account held by the Company in Sabadell Bank as capital increase.

AEREF V Iberian Residential Holdings, S.à.R.L. (…) , subscribes and pays up in full 2,039 shares; numbered from 8,426,325 to 9,392,454, both inclusive, by their joint nominal value of EUR 2,039.00, plus a total share premium of EUR 6,728.70; all of that by means of a bank transfer to the account held by the Company in Sabadell Bank as capital increase. Likewise, the Universal General Shareholders' Meeting unanimously agree to state the shares into which the share capital of the Company is divided, so that the numbering of the shares is as follows: Shareholder Number of shares Numeration 1 to 5,768,406, both included [**] 9.323.405 5,819,767 to 5,879,766, both included 5,895,417 to 9.390.415, both included [**] 700 5,880,467 a 5,881,166, both included 2

[**] 210 5,881,167 a 5,881,376, both included [**] 210 5,881,377 a 5,881,586, both included [**] 700 5,881,587 a 5,882,286, both included [**] 140 5,882,287 a 5,882,426, both included [**] 2,356 5,882,427 a 5,884,782, both included [**] 700 5,884,783 a 5,885,482, both included 5,885,483 to 5,889,913, both [**] 5,131 included, and 5,885,483 to 5,889,913, both included [**] 140 5,889,914 a 5,890,053, both included [**] 5,363 5,890,054 a 5,895,416, both included [**] 2,039 9,390,416 to 9,392,454, both included 3