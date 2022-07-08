Iante Investments SOCIMI S A : Certificate of the Ordinary and Universal GSM – 30.06.2022 07-08-2022

CERTIFICATE OF THE MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY AND UNIVERSAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF THE COMPANY "IANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI, S.A." Mr. Dámaso Riaño López, in his position as Secretary Non-Director of the Board of Directors of "IANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI, S.A." (hereinafter, the "Company"), whose position is in force and duly registered, CERTIFIES Whereas, on June 30 th , 2022, all the shareholders with voting rights of the Company, who hold all the subscribed and paid-up capital, appeared at the registered office, duly represented, unanimously agreeing to hold an Ordinary and Universal General Shareholders' Meeting, which was held in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Bylaws and article 178 of the Spanish Corporation Law. Whereas, according to the attendance list, the meeting was attended by 100% of the share capital, duly represented. Whereas, Acting as Chairman and Secretary Non-Director of the Board meeting, by unanimous agreement of the attendees, are Mr. Pablo Paramio García and Mr. Dámaso Riaño López, respectively. IV. Whereas, the Chairman proposed the AGENDA, which was unanimously approved by the shareholders in attendance, comprising the following items: "FIRST.- To approve, as the case may be, the corporate management performed by the managing body during the fiscal year closed as of December 31st, 2021. SECOND.- To review and approve, as the case may be, the Abridged Annual Accounts regarding the fiscal year closed as of December 31st, 2021. THIRD.- To resolve, as the case may be, the allocation of results. FOURTH.- Granting of express faculties to execute the preceding decisions. FIFTH.- Drafting, reading and approval of the Minutes of the Shareholders decisions." Whereas, after deliberation on the matters included in the Agenda proposed by the Chairman and, the Extraordinary and Universal General Shareholders' Meeting having been declared by the Chairman to be validly constituted, the CORPORATE AGREEMENTS were unanimously adopted and transcribed below from the Minute Book:

"FIRST.- To approve, as the case may be, the corporate management performed by the managing body during the fiscal year closed as of December 31st, 2021. The Universal Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting unanimously agrees to approve the management carried out by the managing body of the Company during the fiscal year closed as of December 31st, 2021. SECOND.- To review and approve, as the case may be, the Abridged Annual Accounts regarding the fiscal year closed as of December 31st, 2021. The Abridged Annual Accounts regarding the fiscal year closed as of December 31st, 2021, comprehensive of the abridged Balance sheet, the abridged Profit and Loss account which reflects a negative result amounting to TWO MILLION EIGHT HUNDRED AND THIRTEEN THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED AND SEVENTY-THREE EUROS WITH THIRTY-SIX CENTS (EUR 2,813,273.36) and the abridged Annual report, are submitted to the consideration and approval of the shareholders meeting. Likewise, The Universal Ordinary General shareholders Meeting states for the records that, as of June 24th, 2022, the Company's account auditors, the firm "GRANT THORNTON, S.L.P.U." (hereinafter, "GT"), whose appointment is currently in force and duly registered at Madrid's Companies' House, issued the relevant Report, in accordance with provisions of article 269 onwards of the Spanish Companies' Act, in which GT states that the Abridged Annual Accounts drawn up by the Board of Directors on March 31st, 2022, comply with the provisions of article 268 of the Spanish Companies' Act. The Universal Ordinary General shareholders Meeting states for the record that the Abridge Annual Accounts approved are corresponded with the audited. THIRD.- To resolve, as the case may be, the allocation of results. The Universal Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting unanimously agrees to allocate the result of the abridged Profit and Loss Account for the fiscal year closed as of December 31st, 2021, which reflects losses amounting TWO MILLION EIGHT HUNDRED AND THIRTEEN THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED AND SEVENTY-THREE EUROS WITH THIRTY-SIX CENTS (EUR 2,813,273.36) as follows: - To losses from previous years 2,813,273.36.-€ Total 2,813,273.36.-€ FOURTH.- Granting of express faculties to execute the preceding decisions. The Universal General Shareholders' Meeting unanimously agree to confer an express authorization as broad and wide as legally required, in favour of the management body as well as any attorney of the Company entitled to execute its corporate resolutions according to article 108(3) of the Spanish Companies' House Regulation; so that any of them, acting jointly and severally, may appear before a Notary Public of their choice and thus execute the preceding corporate resolutions; being them all furthermore entitled to enter into as many documents and perform as many actions as may be required when filing them, where applicable, with the relevant Companies' House; and to remedy any defects that may be rated by the Registrar, whether verbally or in writing, and that may be remedied, notwithstanding the possibility to partially

record these resolutions, if any, all in accordance with the provisions of articles 62 and 63 of the Spanish Companies' House Regulation. FIFTH.- Drafting, reading and approval of the Minutes of the Shareholders decisions. There being no further decisions to make nor consign, the Minutes are drawn up in pursuant to article 15 of the TRLSC, and the articles 97(2) and 99 of the Spanish Companies' House Regulation, being these Minutes read aloud, are approved unanimously and signed by the Secretary, with the approval of the Chairman, in the place and date of the header." FURTHER CERTIFIES First.- Pursuant to article 262 in relation to article 257.3 of the same consolidated text, the company prepares an abridged balance sheet, and is therefore exempt from issuing a management report. Likewise, precisely because it prepares an abridged balance sheet, the company is not obliged to submit the Abridged Annual Accounts for verification by auditors pursuant to the provisions of article 263 of the TRLSC. Second.- That the Abridged Annual Accounts were prepared on March 31st, 2022, having been signed by all the members of the Board of Directors of the Company whose positions were in force on that date. Third.- That in the Company's accounts relating to the abridged annual accounts for the year closed as of December 31st, 2021, there are no environmental items that should be included in the notes to the annual accounts in accordance with the provisions of Part Three of the General Accounting Plan (Royal Decree 1514/2007, of 16 November). Fourth.- That the company has not carried out any transactions with treasury shares during the year closed as of December 31st, 2021. Fifth.- That the minutes of the decision of the Company's Shareholders are signed by their legal representatives. Sixth.- In accordance with article 20 of Law 14/2013 of 27 September, on support for entrepreneurs and their internationalisation, it is hereby stated for the record that the main activity of the Company is that corresponding to CNAE (National Classification of Economic Activities) code 6810. FURTHER CERTIFIES Whereas, on June 30 th , 2022, all the shareholders with voting rights of the Company, who hold all the subscribed and paid-up capital, appeared at the registered office, duly represented, unanimously agreeing to hold an Ordinary and Universal General Shareholders' Meeting, which was held in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Bylaws and article 178 of the Spanish Corporation Law.

Whereas, according to the attendance list, the meeting was attended by 100% of the share capital, duly represented. Whereas, Acting as Chairman and Secretary Non-Director of the Board meeting, by unanimous agreement of the attendees, are Mr. Pablo Paramio García and Mr. Dámaso Riaño López, respectively. IV. Whereas, the Chairman proposed the AGENDA, which was unanimously approved by the shareholders in attendance, comprising the following items: "FIRST.- To approve, as the case may be, the corporate management performed by the managing body during the fiscal year closed as of December 31st, 2021. SECOND.- To review and approve, as the case may be, the Consolidated Annual Accounts regarding the fiscal year closed as of December 31st, 2021. THIRD.- Granting of express faculties to execute the preceding decisions. FOURTH.- Drafting, reading and approval of the Minutes of the Shareholders decisions." Whereas, after deliberation on the matters included in the Agenda proposed by the Chairman and, the Extraordinary and Universal General Shareholders' Meeting having been declared by the Chairman to be validly constituted, the CORPORATE AGREEMENTS were unanimously adopted and transcribed below from the Minute Book: "FIRST.- To approve, as the case may be, the corporate management performed by the managing body during the fiscal year closed as of December 31st, 2021. The Universal Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting unanimously agrees to approve the management carried out by the managing body of the Company during the fiscal year closed as of December 31st, 2021. SECOND.- To review and approve, as the case may be, the Consolidated Annual Accounts regarding the fiscal year closed as of December 31st, 2021. The Consolidated Annual Accounts regarding the fiscal year closed as of December 31st, 2021, comprehensive of the consolidated Balance sheet, the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, the consolidated Cash Flow Statement, the consolidated Profit and Loss account which reflects a negative result amounting to ELEVEN MILLION SEVEN HUNDRED AND NINETY-NINE HUNDRED AND NINETY-FOUR THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED AND THREE EUROS (EUR 11,794,803.00) and the consolidated Annual report and the consolidated Management Report, are submitted to the consideration and approval of the shareholders meeting.