Iante Investments SOCIMI S A : Turnkey project acquisition – Madrid (Valdebebas) 07-08-2022

IANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI, S.A.

Calle Serrano 57, 2nd Floor, 28006 Madrid (Spain)

www.iante.es

Madrid, 08 July 2022

Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), and Article 61004/2 of Euronext Rule Book I, on ongoing obligations of companies listed on Euronext, IANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company") hereby notifies the following:

PRESS RELEASE

The Company communicates that on 07 July 2022, one of its subsidiaries has acquired an asset in Valdebebas, in the city of Madrid, which was a turnkey project under development when Iante's shares were first admitted to trading on Euronext Access Paris. Hence, this information was included in the Information Document published for the purpose of admission to listing and trading.

This asset includes over 425 residential units, along with commercial premises and parking spaces.

The acquisition has been financed with a combination of shareholder loan, shareholder contribution and funds disposed from a facility agreement signed with ING.

With this acquisition, Iante reinforces its commitment to increasing and improving the portfolio of quality units for rental in Madrid.

We remain at your disposal for any clarifications you may require.

Yours faithfully,

Mr. Pablo Paramio García

IANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI, S.A.