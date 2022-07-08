Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Iante Investments SOCIMI, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLINT   ES0105479002

IANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI, S.A.

(MLINT)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:30 2022-05-20 am EDT
4.620 EUR   -.--%
06:44aIANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI S A : Certificate of the Extraordinary and Universal GSM – 01.07.2022 07-08-2022
PU
06:44aIANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI S A : Certificate of the Ordinary and Universal GSM – 30.06.2022 07-08-2022
PU
06:44aIANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI S A : Turnkey project acquisition – Madrid (Valdebebas) 07-08-2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iante Investments SOCIMI S A : Turnkey project acquisition – Madrid (Valdebebas) 07-08-2022

07/08/2022 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI, S.A.

Calle Serrano 57, 2nd Floor, 28006 Madrid (Spain)

www.iante.es

Madrid, 08 July 2022

Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), and Article 61004/2 of Euronext Rule Book I, on ongoing obligations of companies listed on Euronext, IANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company") hereby notifies the following:

PRESS RELEASE

The Company communicates that on 07 July 2022, one of its subsidiaries has acquired an asset in Valdebebas, in the city of Madrid, which was a turnkey project under development when Iante's shares were first admitted to trading on Euronext Access Paris. Hence, this information was included in the Information Document published for the purpose of admission to listing and trading.

This asset includes over 425 residential units, along with commercial premises and parking spaces.

The acquisition has been financed with a combination of shareholder loan, shareholder contribution and funds disposed from a facility agreement signed with ING.

With this acquisition, Iante reinforces its commitment to increasing and improving the portfolio of quality units for rental in Madrid.

We remain at your disposal for any clarifications you may require.

Yours faithfully,

Mr. Pablo Paramio García

IANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI, S.A.

Disclaimer

Iante Investments SOCIMI SA published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 10:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI, S.A.
06:44aIANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI S A : Certificate of the Extraordinary and Universal GSM – ..
PU
06:44aIANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI S A : Certificate of the Ordinary and Universal GSM – 30.06..
PU
06:44aIANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI S A : Turnkey project acquisition – Madrid (Valdebebas) 07-..
PU
06/27IANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI S A : Consolidated Annual Accounts and Consolidated Management Re..
PU
06/24IANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI, S.A. : Financial report
CO
06/03IANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI S A : Certificate of the Extraordinary GSM - Capital increase and..
PU
06/03IANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI S A : Certificate of the Extraordinary GSM – Capital increa..
PU
05/27Iante Investments' Shareholders To Review Strategic Invetment
MT
05/27IANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI S A : Announcement – 27 May 2022 05-27-2022
PU
05/27IANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI S A : Strategic review of the shaholder's investment
PU
More news
Chart IANTE INVESTMENTS SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iante Investments SOCIMI, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Kevin Jeremiah Cahill Chairman
Pablo Paramio García Vice Chairman
María Lorena Salamanca Cuevas Secretary & Director