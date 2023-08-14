iAnthus Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
NEW YORK, NY and TORONTO, ON - August 14, 2023 - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN, OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which includes its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and the related management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations, can be accessed on the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC's") website at www.sec.gov, the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and on the Company's website at www.iAnthus.com. The Company's financial statements are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). All currency is expressed in U.S. dollars.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
Table 1: Financial Results
in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts (unaudited)
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q2 2022
Revenue
$
38,715
$
36,753
$
43,481
Gross profit
18,390
15,512
19,668
Gross margin
47.5%
42.2%
45.2%
Net loss
(20,149)
(18,595)
(373,562)
Net loss per share
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.65)
Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
in thousands of US$
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q2 2022
Net loss
$
(20,149)
$
(18,595)
$
(373,562)
Depreciation and amortization
6,809
6,991
7,394
Interest expense, net
3,895
3,731
5,777
Income tax expense
5,442
3,799
5,391
EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (6)
$
(4,003)
$
(4,074)
$
(355,000)
Adjustments
Write-downs and other charges, net
20
516
154
Inventory reserves and write-downs
-
356
177
Accretion expense
974
978
775
Share-based compensation (1)
1,593
1,489
21,372
Losses from change in fair value of financial instruments
11
33
138
Debt obligation fees (2)
-
-
390
Non-recurring charges (3)
1,092
529
18,218
Loss on debt extinguishment (4)
-
1,288
316,577
Other income (5)
(117)
(220)
(527)
Total Adjustments
$
3,573
$
4,969
$
357,274
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (6)
$
(430)
$
895
$
2,274
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC and the Canadian Securities Administrators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are included in the tables above. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
In evaluating our business, we consider and use EBITDA as a supplemental measure of operating performance. We define EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We present EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, accretion expense, write-downs and impairments, gains and losses from changes in fair values of financial instruments, income or losses from equity-accounted investments, changes in accounting policy, non-recurring costs related to the Company's Recapitalization Transaction, and litigation costs related to ongoing legal proceedings.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not standardized financial measures defined under GAAP, and are not a measure of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Among other things, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the Company's actual cash expenditures. Other companies may calculate similar measures differently than us, limiting their usefulness as comparative tools. We compensate for these limitations by relying on GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental information.
About iAnthus
iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in the Company's reports that it files from time to time with the SEC and the Canadian securities regulators, which you should review including, but not limited to, the Annual Report filed with the SEC. When used in this press release, words such as "will," "could," "plan," "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should" and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations.
These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events, and the Company cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by the Company or any other person that the Company will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.
Contact Information
Corporate/Media/Investors:
Philippe Faraut, Chief Financial Officer
iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.
1-646-518-9418
investors@ianthuscapital.com
