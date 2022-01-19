IAR S A : Notice of OGSM 23.02.2022

CURRENT REPORT

as per the ASF Regulation No. 5/2018 regarding the issuers and securities operations

Date of the report: 19.01.2022

Name of the issuing entity: IAR S.A. Company

Social headquarters: 34, Hermann OBERTH Street, Ghimbav, county of Brasov

Telephone / Fax number: 0268475108/0268476981

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Registry Office: 1132930

Order Number with the Trade Registry: J08/IV/1991

Social capital registered and deposited: 47.197.132,50 lei

The regulated market onto which transactions of issued securities are traded: The Stock Exchange Bucharest, Capital titles sector - Shares Standard Category

I. Important events to be reported:

The Board of Directors of IAR S.A., legally established in 19.01.2022, decided to convene the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on the day of 23-24.02.2022, adopting thus Decision No 04 CA / 19.02.2022. The Convening of the OGMS 23-24.02.2022 is presented hereafter:

CONVENING LETTER

Under the Law no. 31/1990, as amended and supplemented to date, under the Law no. 24/2017, the ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 and the Constitutive Act of the IAR S.A. Company, the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company convenes the IAR SA Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 23.02.2022 at 12:00, at the company's headquarters - No. 34, Hermann OBERTH Str., Ghimbav, Braşov, for all shareholders registered in the Shareholders Register by the end of 14.02.2022, with the following agenda:

Election / Re-election / Extension of the mandate duration of temporary administrators starting with 25.02.2022, following the expiry of the mandates of the current interim administrators; determining the duration of their mandate and their remuneration Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company Empowerment of the representative of the Ministry of Economy in O.G.S.M. for signing the mandate contracts / additional acts to the mandate contracts of the interim administrators of the Company Approval of the date of 31.03.2022 as registration date, i.e. - identifying the shareholders that are impacted by the decisions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on the

23-24.02.2022 and of the date of 30.03.2022 as the ex-date, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 24/2017.

Completion of the agenda by shareholders and / or their presentation of decisions projects can be made no later than the day of 04.02.2022 - the end of the day, and only under the conditions stipulated by the Law 24/2017 and ASF Regulation 5/2018.

The materials to be examined and decision drafts of shareholders can be found starting on 24.01.2022, by accessing the site www.iar.ro/Investors/General Meetings of Shareholders/OGMS 23-24.02.2022.

The list containing information about the persons proposed by any from the shareholders of the company to be member of the Board of Directors will include proposals submitted by either company shareholders until the day of 04.02.2022.