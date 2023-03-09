Advanced search
2023-03-09
IAR : Enables Robust End-to-End Embedded Security Solution with the Launch of IAR Embedded Trust

03/09/2023 | 05:12am EST
With IAR Embedded Trust, customers can easily solve their security problems, uniquely provision devices, and protect from threats at all stages of a product's lifecycle

Uppsala, Sweden; March 9, 2023 - IAR, the world leader in software and services for embedded development, is announcing today the launch of IAR Embedded Trust - the most robust end-to-end security workflow in the embedded industry. With this latest release, IAR delivers on its promise of "Security Made Simple" by helping customers manage, prioritize, and mitigate potential security problems quickly and easily.

IAR Embedded Trust protects customers' data and devices through 4 A's: "Anti-cloning" introduces the concept of unique identification for software applications and device hardware, which prevents counterfeits and over-production in manufacturing; "Active IP protection" with its secure key management ensures applications only run on authorized devices and only after a successful Secure Boot process, "Anti-rollback" includes software update processes and checks that are in place to protect against roll-back attacks and versioning exploits; and "Authentication" with a cryptographic assurance of a device's identity, its protected data and secrets, and running of only genuine firmware and updates, all based on a trust anchor established in every device which cannot be undermined.

This means customers can design security from the beginning of their product development through to volume manufacturing with unique device provisioning. IAR Embedded Trust is a device-agnostic security solution that allows customers to easily port their current design to a new microcontroller. This helps to shorten development time, as does the reuse of code without starting from scratch while adding powerful security features to the application.

"With this new solution, we massively enhance our product offering and help our customers to master their security challenges and prepare for pending legislations in these areas," said Tim Woodruff, Deputy General Manager for IAR Embedded Security. "IAR Embedded Trust features advanced capabilities and pushes the boundaries of innovation while addressing security vulnerabilities in product development processes and embedded technology worldwide. It helps developers enhance their security operations and building protection from the product design phase to prevent IP and unauthorized over-production by third-party contract manufacturers. All our efforts aim to ensure that developers can take advantage of Security Made Simple when using IAR Embedded Trust."

Please visit the IAR Embedded Trust product pageto learn more.

About IAR

IAR provides world-leading software and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create secure and innovative products for today and tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR's solutions have ensured quality, security, reliability, and efficiency in developing over one million embedded applications for companies across industries such as industrial automation, IoT, automotive and medical. IAR supports 15,000 devices from over 200 semiconductor partners. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, and has sales and support offices worldwide. IAR is owned by I.A.R. Systems Group AB, listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap (ticker symbol: IAR B). Learn more at www.iar.com.

Contacts
Hanna Laurentz, Head of Corporate Communications, IAR
Tel: +46 18 16 78 00E-mail:hanna.laurentz@iar.com

Editor's Note:IAR, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, I-jet, I-jet Trace, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Attachments

Disclaimer

IAR Systems Group AB published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 10:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
