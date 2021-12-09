Log in
    IAR B   SE0005851706

IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB (PUBL)

(IAR B)
IAR : Secure Thingz and System General partner to deliver secure programming and provisioning at scale

12/09/2021
Secure Thingz and System General partner to deliver secure programming and provisioning at scale

Partnership to increase supply chain security through robust integration of secure programming for companies across the world

Cambridge, United Kingdom-December 9, 2021-Secure Thingz, an IAR Systems® Group company, delivering advanced development and provisioning platforms to secure the IoT, today announced their partnership with System General(Acroview Group), a global leader of device programming machines.

With the OECD estimating that 3.3% of global trade is in counterfeit goods, with an annual street value in excess of $500B, it is critical that supply chain management become increasingly secure. In the electronics domain, this requires cryptographic control of source code to prevent IP theft, cloning and malware injection. The partnership between Secure Thingz and System General is focused on resolving these issues with robust integration of secure programming and provisioning into programming centers globally. The integration of Secure Thingz' Secure Deploy™ technology into the System General machines enable partners from the Secure Thingz ecosystem to implement a secure supply chain. This is done by creating a virtual private network (VPN) from their production management system to the devices being programmed anywhere in the world, ensuring software is untampered, and providing secure injection of source code and provisioning of identity, while inhibiting overproduction and cloning.

"We are very pleased to partner with Secure Thingz to integrate their advanced security technology into our device programming machines", said Rickey Chien, General Manager, System General. "Our customers are demanding increased security every day to produce a global secure supply chain."

"The strengthening of the supply chain to protect valuable intellectual property, inhibit counterfeiting and overproduction, plus the ability to inhibit malware injection, is critical in building modern supply chains," commented Haydn Povey, Founder and CEO, Secure Thingz, "The integration of our Secure Deploy platform into System General machines is yet another step forward in providing security from inception."

More information is available at www.securethingz.com/programmingpartners.

### Ends

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

About Secure Thingz

Secure Thingz is the global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management. In 2018, the company was acquired by IAR Systems Group AB, the world-leading provider of software tools and services for embedded development. Secure Thingz is focused on delivering advanced security solutions into the industrial Internet of Things, critical infrastructure, automotive and other markets. The company is a founding member and Executive Board member of the Internet of Things Security Foundation (www.iotsecurityfoundation.org), the leading global organization for IoT Security.

About System General

System General (SG) was founded in 1983 as a consulting company specializing in Device Programming and Power Management. In 1985, the company expanded its operations to include the design and manufacturing of Device Programmers. Aiming to become the leader in its field of expertise, SG is committed to delivering products and services of the highest quality. It has earned an excellent reputation from customers all over the world. More information is available at www.sg.com.tw.

Secure Thingz/IAR Systems Contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén, Media Relations & Content Manager, IAR Systems
Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Tora Fridholm, CMO, IAR Systems
Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: tora.fridholm@iar.com

Disclaimer

IAR Systems Group AB published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 08:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
