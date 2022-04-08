Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. IAR Systems Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAR B   SE0005851706

IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB (PUBL)

(IAR B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/08 03:43:22 am EDT
129.20 SEK   +0.78%
IAR : brings low-code state machine design solution to Linux

04/08/2022 | 03:49am EDT
IAR Systems brings low-code state machine design solution to Linux

Latest version of the state machine design solution IAR Visual State adds cross-platform support for both Windows and Linux, and enables automated generation of C, C++, C# or Java code

Uppsala, Sweden-April 8, 2022-IAR Systems®, the world leader of software and services for embedded development, today announced the latest version of the graphical modeling and code generation solution IAR Visual State. The new version introduces cross-platform host support that allows IAR Visual State to run on either Linux or Windows, enabling flexible and efficient development workflows based on state machines.

Today, embedded systems are often developed by large and distributed teams with different skills. State machines and low-code development can be used as a common language for everyone in the team to understand and more efficiently build complex designs together. IAR Visual State is made specifically for embedded systems, allowing developers to use state machines in an easy, intuitive way. The solution enables teams to graphically design state machines and generate C, C++, C# or Java source code for embedded systems as well as smartphone or desktop applications, speeding up time to prototype.

With IAR Visual State, developers can graphically develop Java and C# applications in the same environment as C/C++ applications, dramatically reducing the risk of accidentally creating differences in functions as well as simplifying maintenance when developing systems containing both embedded and mobile or desktop applications. IAR Visual State also enables developers to perform simulation and validation at the same time for the different variants of the application, ensuring high-quality code and efficient project management, as well as reduce the time spent on the implementation of designs, shortening the time to market. In addition, functional safety standards, for example the IEC 61508, recommends state machines as one design method to meet higher Safety Integrity Levels (SIL) levels.

More product information and evaluation licenses are available at www.iar.com/visualstate.

### Ends

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

About IAR Systems

IAR Systems provides world-leading software and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR Systems' solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has sales and support offices all over the world. Since 2018, Secure Thingz, the global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management, is part of IAR Systems Group AB. IAR Systems Group AB is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Learn more at www.iar.com.

IAR Systems Contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén, Media Relations & Content Manager, IAR Systems
Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Tora Fridholm, CMO, IAR Systems
Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: tora.fridholm@iar.com

Disclaimer

IAR Systems Group AB published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
