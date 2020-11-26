Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  IAR Systems Group AB (publ)    IAR B   SE0005851706

IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB (PUBL)

(IAR B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IAR : delivers extended capabilities in development tools for RISC-V

11/26/2020 | 03:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stockholm, Sweden-November 26, 2020-IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, presents an updated version the complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V. Latest version includes new optimizations for code size and speed, enhanced trace and support for devices from Nuclei System Technology.

Through excellent optimization technology, IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V helps developers ensure the application fits the required needs and optimize the utilization of on-board memory. The latest version introduces several new compiler optimizations for speed and size, in addition to new optimized libraries for string handling. This results in improved size optimizations across a wide range of standard code bases, as well as significant improvements in speed optimizations for real-world benchmarks. To ensure code quality, the toolchain includes C-STAT® for integrated static code analysis. C-STAT proves code alignment with industry standards like MISRA C:2012, MISRA C++:2008 and MISRA C:2004, and also detects defects, bugs, and security vulnerabilities as defined by CERT C and the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE). As previously announced, a functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V, certified by TÜV SÜD according to IEC 61508 and ISO 26262, will be available in early 2021, delivering qualified tools, simplified validation and guaranteed support through the product life cycle.

For developers who want to try the toolchain, IAR Systems provides a RISC-V evaluation kit free of charge to companies with commercially viable development projects. More technical information about the toolchain is available at www.iar.com/riscv.

About IAR Systems

IAR Systems supplies future-proof software tools and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR Systems' solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has sales and support offices all over the world. Since 2018, Secure Thingz, a provider of advanced security solutions for embedded systems in the IoT, is part of IAR Systems. IAR Systems Group AB is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Learn more at www.iar.com.

IAR Systems Group AB Contacts

Josefin Skarin, Investor Relations, IAR Systems Group AB
Email: josefin.skarin@iar.com

Stefan Skarin, CEO and President, IAR Systems Group AB
Email: stefan.skarin@iar.com

Disclaimer

IAR Systems Group AB published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 08:08:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB (PUBL)
03:09aIAR : delivers extended capabilities in development tools for RISC-V
PU
11/05IAR : I.A.R. Systems Group AB (publ) Interim Report Jan-Sept 2020
PU
09/30IAR : Establishment of Nomination Committee in I.A.R. Systems Group AB
PU
08/19DNB MARKETS - IAR SYSTEMS : Back to business
AQ
08/19IAR : I.A.R. Systems Group AB (publ) Delårsrapport jan-juni 2020
PU
08/19IAR : I.A.R. Systems Group AB (publ) Interim Report Jan-June 2020
PU
07/08IAR PUBL : Systems launches support for flagship Renesas MCUs across security de..
PU
06/02IAR PUBL : Systems and GigaDevice initiate collaboration to develop the RISC-V m..
PU
04/29IAR PUBL : Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of I.A.R Systems Group (publ..
PU
04/29CORRECTION : Missing MAR label in previous press release “I.A.R. Systems G..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 381 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
Net income 2020 67,8 M 7,98 M 7,98 M
Net cash 2020 15,9 M 1,88 M 1,88 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
Yield 2020 1,08%
Capitalization 1 901 M 223 M 224 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,95x
EV / Sales 2021 4,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
IAR Systems Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 146,00 SEK
Last Close Price 139,40 SEK
Spread / Highest target 4,73%
Spread / Average Target 4,73%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Skarin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Wasing Chairman
Carl Johan Toll Chief Operating Officer & Manager-IT
Stefan Olof Ström Chief Financial Officer
Kent Reinhold Sander Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB (PUBL)-25.05%223
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.61%1 616 963
ADOBE INC.42.53%225 506
ORACLE CORPORATION8.36%172 855
SAP SE-17.99%139 943
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.552.15%126 203
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ