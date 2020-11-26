IAR : delivers extended capabilities in development tools for RISC-V

Stockholm, Sweden-November 26, 2020-IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, presents an updated version the complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V. Latest version includes new optimizations for code size and speed, enhanced trace and support for devices from Nuclei System Technology.

Through excellent optimization technology, IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V helps developers ensure the application fits the required needs and optimize the utilization of on-board memory. The latest version introduces several new compiler optimizations for speed and size, in addition to new optimized libraries for string handling. This results in improved size optimizations across a wide range of standard code bases, as well as significant improvements in speed optimizations for real-world benchmarks. To ensure code quality, the toolchain includes C-STAT® for integrated static code analysis. C-STAT proves code alignment with industry standards like MISRA C:2012, MISRA C++:2008 and MISRA C:2004, and also detects defects, bugs, and security vulnerabilities as defined by CERT C and the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE). As previously announced, a functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V, certified by TÜV SÜD according to IEC 61508 and ISO 26262, will be available in early 2021, delivering qualified tools, simplified validation and guaranteed support through the product life cycle.

For developers who want to try the toolchain, IAR Systems provides a RISC-V evaluation kit free of charge to companies with commercially viable development projects. More technical information about the toolchain is available at www.iar.com/riscv.

IAR Systems supplies future-proof software tools and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR Systems' solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has sales and support offices all over the world. Since 2018, Secure Thingz, a provider of advanced security solutions for embedded systems in the IoT, is part of IAR Systems.

