IAR : Invitation to I.A.R. Systems Group Investor Update with with Haydn Povey, founder of Secure Thingz

Part two of the digital presentation series I.A.R. Systems Group Investor Update focuses on security

Stockholm, Sweden-March 15, 2021- I.A.R. Systems Group AB (publ) ('IAR Systems') invites shareholders to a digital presentation on March 18. 16:00 CET. The Presentation will be held by Haydn Povey who is the CEO and founder of Secure Thingz and General Manager Embedded Security Solutions at IAR Systems. Haydn will share his predictions for 2021 for the IoT security market and give a global update on security legislations and how these trends and movements are impacting the company's market positioning.



Registration for the presentation is available at the following link:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1031577615744404751



For questions, contact IR contact Josefin Skarin at josefin.skarin@iar.com.

About IAR Systems

IAR Systems supplies future-proof software tools and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR Systems' solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has sales and support offices all over the world. Since 2018, Secure Thingz, a provider of advanced security solutions for embedded systems in the IoT, is part of IAR Systems. IAR Systems Group AB is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Learn more at www.iar.com.

IAR Systems Group AB Contacts

Josefin Skarin, Investor Relations, IAR Systems Group AB

Email: josefin.skarin@iar.com

Stefan Skarin, CEO and President, IAR Systems Group AB

Email: stefan.skarin@iar.com